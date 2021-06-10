 
checkAd

Automotive-Compliant LED Driver from Diodes Incorporated Simplifies Rear Lighting Designs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 16:14  |  45   |   |   

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) has expanded its portfolio of devices supporting automotive exterior illumination with the introduction of the AL5873Q three-channel linear LED driver targeted at simplifying rear lamp cluster designs.

Rated for 125°C ambient temperature operation, this automotive-compliant, AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified device meets the demands of next generation vehicle design – while also providing energy and space savings, hence, low overall system costs. Each of the AL5873Q’s channels can drive up to 250mA, and is set via two reference resistors, which are connected to the driver IC’s REF1 and REF2 pins. Support for two different LED current levels enables more streamlined lighting systems – as the same LEDs can be used in rear lamp clusters for tail and brake lamps. This lowers the bill of materials (BOM) cost substantially.

The AL5873Q has analog and master PWM dimming control functionality, supporting a maximum PWM frequency of 1kHz. The PWM dimming function is pivotal in improving current accuracy when LEDs are being driven at low current levels. The current on each channel is regulated to within a ±4% tolerance, which allows better channel-channel matching in the rear combination lamps. To conserve power, the AL5873Q goes into standby mode if no PWM signal is detected.

The AL5873Q has built-in protection features with a bidirectional (input/output) fault pin which flags any faults and allows up to four devices to have their fault pins connected together, so that any faults identified are commonly reported. As part of its protection feature set, an internal junction temperature monitoring circuit reduces the LED current if its defined threshold temperature is exceeded. In addition to this thermal foldback, thermal shutdown and LED string-open/-short protection mechanisms are also included, as well as input undervoltage lockout.

The AL5873Q is supplied in a compact 16-pin TSSOP package, supports PPAP documentation, and is manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities. The unit price is $0.50 in 10,000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

Diodes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Automotive-Compliant LED Driver from Diodes Incorporated Simplifies Rear Lighting Designs Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) has expanded its portfolio of devices supporting automotive exterior illumination with the introduction of the AL5873Q three-channel linear LED driver targeted at simplifying rear lamp cluster designs. Rated for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Upward Health Announces Contract with Clover Health to Serve Patients In Four States Under New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: ...
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.
ImmunityBio Announces HIV Clinical Pipeline with Opening of a Phase 1 ‘HIV Cure Study’ in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Government for ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Compact High Bandwidth 2: 1 Mux/DeMux Switch from Diodes Incorporated Enables Routing with Superior Signal Integrity
02.06.21
Industry-First, Automotive-Compliant Dual Power Rail I2C Bus GPIO Expanders from Diodes Incorporated Improve System Design and Flexibility
26.05.21
Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences