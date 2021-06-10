The shareholders of the Company adopted the twenty-first and twenty-second resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting, the remaining resolutions were rejected. All of these resolutions can be consulted in the presentation of the general meeting of June 10, 2021 available on Theradiag's website in the General Meetings section.

THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans ), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting held today in camera on 2 nd convocation was able to validly deliberate. The quorum was reached, with 20.87% of the voting rights represented.

Given the constraints related to the COVID-19 context, Theradiag's general meeting was held in camera and was broadcast live on the Internet. A replay will be available on the Company's website in the General Meetings section. The minutes of the meeting will also be available within the legal deadlines in the General Meetings section.

Financial calendar:

- H1 2021 revenue, on Monday July 19, 2021

- H1 2021 results, on Monday September 20, 2021

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered “theranostics” testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, Theranostics aims to help clinicians set up “customized treatment” for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2020, the Company posted revenue of €10.4 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005660/en/