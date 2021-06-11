 
checkAd

Scholar Rock Presents TOPAZ Phase 2 Data Showing the Transformative Potential of Apitegromab in Patients with Type 2 and 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) at the 2021 Virtual SMA Research & Clinical Care Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 13:30  |  84   |   |   

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced an oral presentation of TOPAZ Phase 2 trial results by the lead principal investigator, Thomas Crawford, M.D. of Johns Hopkins Medicine, at the Cure SMA Annual SMA Conference. In the TOPAZ trial, treatment with apitegromab in conjunction with nusinersen in patients with Type 2 and 3 SMA led to meaningful motor function improvements of up to 20 points as measured by HFMSE. New exploratory analyses being presented further support apitegromab’s potential to improve motor function in patients with SMA.

“The TOPAZ results show that apitegromab has promising potential to benefit the large portion of individuals with SMA who still manifest muscle weakness,” said Thomas Crawford, M.D., Professor of Neurology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Lead Investigator of the TOPAZ trial. “In recent years, there have been some really remarkable advances in therapy for SMA that increase the low levels of SMN protein in motor neurons. But these findings suggest the fortunate streak for SMA therapeutics can potentially continue, this time targeting the persistent weakness in a complementary fashion at the level of muscle.”

SMA remains a devastating and debilitating disease despite the utilization of SMN upregulators that prevent further motor neuron deterioration. A muscle-directed approach such as apitegromab, a selective inhibitor of myostatin activation, has the potential to complement SMN upregulators and address motor function impairments in patients with SMA. Scholar Rock’s TOPAZ Phase 2 trial (NCT03921528) evaluated apitegromab across a broad age range (2-21 years) of patients with Type 2 and 3 SMA. With the exception of some ambulatory patients who received apitegromab as a monotherapy, patients enrolled in TOPAZ were receiving chronic maintenance doses of nusinersen. Both non-ambulatory cohorts had received more than 5.0 mean maintenance doses or approximately 2 years of treatment at baseline. Clinical data from the CHERISH and SHINE studies of nusinersen offer background insights into this patient population.1 These studies observed that nusinersen-treated patients primarily experienced stabilization or only slight increases in HFMSE scores beyond the initial 15-month treatment period.2 In addition, even in the initial 15-month treatment period, patients who initiated nusinersen treatment age ≥5 on average experienced declines in HFMSE and rarely attained a ≥3-point increase in HFMSE in a 12-month timeframe.3

Seite 1 von 5


Scholar Rock Holding Registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scholar Rock Presents TOPAZ Phase 2 Data Showing the Transformative Potential of Apitegromab in Patients with Type 2 and 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) at the 2021 Virtual SMA Research & Clinical Care Meeting Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced an oral presentation of TOPAZ Phase 2 trial results by the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Churchill Capital ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric ...
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi ...
SIGNA Sports United, a Leading Global Sports E-Commerce and Technology Platform, to Go Public on ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Scholar Rock to Present Apitegromab Clinical Data from the TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Type 2 and 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2021 Virtual SMA Research & Clinical Care Meeting
27.05.21
Scholar Rock to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in June
24.05.21
Scholar Rock Receives Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA for Apitegromab for the Treatment of Patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy
19.05.21
Scholar Rock to Present Trials in Progress Poster for SRK-181 DRAGON Phase 1 Clinical Trial at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting
13.05.21
Scholar Rock Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Business Progress