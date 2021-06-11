 
DGAP-DD ALLGEIER SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.06.2021, 13:47  |  38   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.06.2021 / 13:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Goedsche

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.29 EUR 232900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.2900 EUR 232900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


11.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68840  11.06.2021 



Wertpapier


