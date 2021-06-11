 
checkAd

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company to Mine Crypto Currency Using Gaming PCs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 17:30  |  50   |   |   

Simplicity Esports has 33 gaming centers with at least 20 gaming stations in each center.

Boca Raton, Florida, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced today that it will, in collaboration with Esports Entertainment Group subsidiary ggCircuit, begin using its gaming PCs to passively mine crypto currencies, such as Ethereum when the machines are idle.

Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We continue to find innovative ways to leverage the largest footprint of esports gaming centers in the U.S. for increasing revenue. We plan to have the first PCs mining Ethereum as soon as next week, and plan to rollout this strategy at all new locations that we acquire or build, as long as it remains economically viable. The beauty of the ggCircuit program is that initiating and halting mining activity can be done with the push of a button. At current levels, we expect to generate $100 to $125 in Ethereum per month per PC by mining during idle periods on the machines, including overnight.”

Simplicity Esports recently announced record revenue for the months of March and April, and plans to file its audited financial statements in its annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC, in the next 75 days.

Additionally, Simplicity Esports intends to list its common stock and warrants on The NASDAQ Capital Market or the NYSE American. There is no guarantee that the listing application will be approved by The Nasdaq Capital Market or the NYSE American.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, and various EA Sports titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns 15 esports gaming centers, and is the franchisor for 18 esports gaming centers, providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in competitive and casual social settings, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports and Free Fire are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586


ETH zu EUR jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company to Mine Crypto Currency Using Gaming PCs Simplicity Esports has 33 gaming centers with at least 20 gaming stations in each center. Boca Raton, Florida, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced today that it …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Neovasc Provides Corporate Update
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:29 Uhr
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) Announces Update and Guidance Outlook for 2021 to Stakeholders and Investors
06:00 Uhr
Zalando – Aktie – bald schon im Dax?
10.06.21
The Countdown, 8 Days Until the Davido Live! Global Unity Concert Sponsored by Shrucoin Cryptocurrency. Davido, King of Afro Beats, Ask 2 Million Fans to Support His Livestream on June 18th
10.06.21
AMC, Biontech, windeln.de, Nel, Curevac, Tesla, Nel – hier sind die passenden Papiere
10.06.21
Biontech, Curevac, DAX – was ist der nächste Feierabendtrade?
10.06.21
Bitcoin und Krypto – Wie geht es weiter?
09.06.21
The Countdown Begins: 9 Days Until the Davido Live! Global Unity Concert Sponsored by Shrucoin Cryptocurrency. Davido, King of Afro Beats, Ask 2 Million Fans to Support His Livestream on June 18th
08.06.21
Phunware Releases “PhunWallet” Mobile App for Android on Google Play
07.06.21
GCAC To Launch Sales Initiative for Small & Medium Cultivators at Cannabis Business Europe 2021
07.06.21
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative