Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company to Mine Crypto Currency Using Gaming PCs

Boca Raton, Florida, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced today that it will, in collaboration with Esports Entertainment Group subsidiary ggCircuit, begin using its gaming PCs to passively mine crypto currencies, such as Ethereum when the machines are idle.

Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We continue to find innovative ways to leverage the largest footprint of esports gaming centers in the U.S. for increasing revenue. We plan to have the first PCs mining Ethereum as soon as next week, and plan to rollout this strategy at all new locations that we acquire or build, as long as it remains economically viable. The beauty of the ggCircuit program is that initiating and halting mining activity can be done with the push of a button. At current levels, we expect to generate $100 to $125 in Ethereum per month per PC by mining during idle periods on the machines, including overnight.”

Simplicity Esports recently announced record revenue for the months of March and April, and plans to file its audited financial statements in its annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC, in the next 75 days.

Additionally, Simplicity Esports intends to list its common stock and warrants on The NASDAQ Capital Market or the NYSE American. There is no guarantee that the listing application will be approved by The Nasdaq Capital Market or the NYSE American.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, and various EA Sports titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns 15 esports gaming centers, and is the franchisor for 18 esports gaming centers, providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in competitive and casual social settings, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

