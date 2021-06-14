VirExit Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Dr. Ari Yares As Its Strategic Wellness and Health Advisor

Dr. Yares is working with VirExit promoting corporate and individual wellbeing.RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce that Dr. Ari Yares will be joining the VirExit team to …

"As we return to work and to somewhat normal operations, it is essential that we promote wellness and health for our constituents," said Dr. Ari Yares. "Helping our employees adjust to the ‘new normal' means thinking about them as whole people rather than just employees doing a job."

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce that Dr. Ari Yares will be joining the VirExit team to promote wellness and health for our customers. As businesses begin to focus on post-COVID operations, ensuring a positive wellbeing is essential for the welfare of employees everywhere.

Dr. Yares will contribute to VirExit, creating content for us and consulting, as well as assisting with customer needs. He is helping curate products for VirExit's soon-to-launch SaferPlace Market. The Market will launch this coming week and can be found at www.saferplace.market.

'We are very excited to have Dr. Yares on the VirExit team," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO. "His experience in mental health and leadership enables him to help guide our flow of information on wellness, health, and safety."

The VirExit team of professionals are investigating a variety of additional brands to onboard into the market. The company invites others to reach out with additional products they believe fit our program by emailing info@virexit.com .

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com .

About Dr. Ari Yares

Dr. Ari Yares is a licensed psychologist who was trained at Temple University and is currently in private practice in the Washington, D.C. Area.

He previously worked as the Director of the Early Stages Center for the District of Columbia. In this role, he managed a team of approximately 50 professionals. He also served as the Head of School at Gross Schechter Day School, Upper School Principal of the Schechter School of Long Island and the Head of Middle School at Krieger Schechter Day School. He has also served as a school psychologist for the Anne Arundel County Public Schools, which educates over 80,000 students per year. The school system employs over 5,000 teachers annually, which is the second largest in the State of Maryland.

