urban-gro, Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index and Appoints Seasoned Executives to Board of Directors

LAFAYETTE, Colo., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a leading global horticulture company that engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems, today announced that it has been selected to be added to the Russell 2000 Index effective June 25, 2021, after the close of the U.S. equity markets. The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the US equity market. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

Bradley Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of urban-gro commented “Our team has continued to drive execution and growth on multiple fronts. We are pleased to have been selected for inclusion into the Russell 2000 Index and plan to leverage this beneficial exposure and our continued execution to drive additional shareholder value.”

In addition, urban-gro also announced that effective June 9, 2021, Anita Britt, CPA, and David Hsu have been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors and Lance Galey has resigned from the Board.

“As we thank Lance for his great insight and guidance over the last three years, garnering the attention and expertise of both Anita and David brings a great deal of value to our Company. They collectively bring operational and financial expertise, a successful track record of execution, and a deep knowledge of the CEA space. We look forward to leveraging their expertise as we continue to unlock the full potential of urban-gro” concluded Mr. Nattrass.

Ms. Britt is a well-established financial executive with more than 30 years of global business experience leading all aspects of corporate financial management focused on driving profitability and financial returns. She joins the urban-gro Board of Directors, having most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Perry Ellis International. During her tenure at Perry Ellis, Ms. Britt was responsible for key business strategies to drive return on invested capital as well as capital markets transactions. Ms. Britt currently serves on the Board of Directors of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., where she chairs the Audit Committee and is a member of the Compensation Committee. She also serves on the Board of Delta Apparel, Inc. and is a member of both the Audit and Governance Committees. Ms. Britt is a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Board Leadership Fellow and holds an active license with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. At urban-gro, Ms. Britt will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of both the Compensation and Governance Committees.