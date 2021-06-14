 
Wipro Enables Zero Cost Transformation with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021   

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced it is collaborating with Oracle to launch Wipro Zero Cost Transformation, a new offering that helps organizations migrate to the cloud. Wipro is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

As enterprises seek to generate value from the cloud, their journey is often hindered by excessive costs, ineffective implementations and slow processes. With Wipro’s Zero Cost Transformation, companies can migrate their workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) with lower cost, shift from a Capital expenditures (CapEx) to Operating expenses (OpEx) model, and benefit from application and infrastructure support provided under a managed-services framework.

Zero Cost Transformation eliminates the challenge of dealing with multiple service providers for cloud migration and support. It also provides a seamless and risk-mitigated migration, as Wipro is an Oracle Managed Service Expertise partner and has increased its Oracle Cloud certifications consultants by 400% in less than three years.

The new offering, delivered in collaboration with Oracle, provides organizations access to best-in-class enterprise security and technology innovation. Built on Wipro’s six-step migration methodology and proprietary tools and accelerators, the solution enables a fast and secure migration to OCI with reduced total cost of ownership.

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President, Applications & Data, Wipro Limited said, “As the cloud takes on strategic importance, we are committed to making the transition as easy as possible for organizations worldwide. The launch of the Zero Cost Transformation offering for OCI is a testament to Wipro’s partnership approach with customers. We look forward to developing further solutions with Oracle that empower companies to embrace the cloud quickly, effectively, and with an eye toward value.”

Doug Smith, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Oracle said, “Zero Cost Transformation, a unique offering from Wipro, enables organizations to leverage the power of the cloud to meet rapidly changing market and business needs. We strongly believe that organizations that are invested in the Oracle on-premise landscape and are seeking the opportunities offered by the Oracle Cloud will benefit from this initiative.”

