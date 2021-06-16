 
checkAd

AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 00:08  |  62   |   |   

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, today announced preliminary, unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter 2021.

For the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021, AVITA Medical has to date realized total revenue in excess of its fiscal fourth quarter guidance range of $8.2 million to $8.6 million. Based on the strength of both RECELL commercial revenue and BARDA related revenue, the Company is raising fiscal Q4 guidance to be in the range of $9.5 - $9.7 million, consisting of $6.0 - $6.2 million of RECELL commercial revenue and $3.5 million of RECELL revenue associated with BARDA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority within the Office of the Assistance Secretary for Preparedness and Response. RECELL commercial revenue as revised in the guidance reflects a 55% to 60% increase over the prior year period and 30% to 34% increase over the third quarter of 2021.  

“As people begin to return to normal activities after the confines of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen an increase in burn accidents requiring treatment with the RECELL System in burn centers across the country,” said Dr. Mike Perry, AVITA Medical’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Company expects to announce fourth quarter financial and operating results on August 25, 2021. More details about the upcoming earnings announcement, including the time and webcast details, will be provided at a later date.

The preliminary unaudited revenue results described in this press release are estimates only and subject to revision until we report our Q4 2021 financial results in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For more information about the RECELL System, please visit https://recellsystem.com/.

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL, INC.
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a RES REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION, an autologous suspension comprised of the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
TDC: Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday
Arçelik selects Nokia, Türk Telekom in strategic deal for Turkey’s first 5G-ready private ...
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Orca Energy Group Inc. announces Normal Course Issuer Bid and Appointment of Officer
FuelPositive Announces CAD$5 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus