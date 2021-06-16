AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021, AVITA Medical has to date realized total revenue in excess of its fiscal fourth quarter guidance range of $8.2 million to $8.6 million. Based on the strength of both RECELL commercial revenue and BARDA related revenue, the Company is raising fiscal Q4 guidance to be in the range of $9.5 - $9.7 million, consisting of $6.0 - $6.2 million of RECELL commercial revenue and $3.5 million of RECELL revenue associated with BARDA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority within the Office of the Assistance Secretary for Preparedness and Response. RECELL commercial revenue as revised in the guidance reflects a 55% to 60% increase over the prior year period and 30% to 34% increase over the third quarter of 2021.

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, today announced preliminary, unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter 2021.

“As people begin to return to normal activities after the confines of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen an increase in burn accidents requiring treatment with the RECELL System in burn centers across the country,” said Dr. Mike Perry, AVITA Medical’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Company expects to announce fourth quarter financial and operating results on August 25, 2021. More details about the upcoming earnings announcement, including the time and webcast details, will be provided at a later date.

The preliminary unaudited revenue results described in this press release are estimates only and subject to revision until we report our Q4 2021 financial results in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

