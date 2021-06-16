 
EQS-News Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, has Announced Additional Results from the Aviptadil U.S. Expanded Access Protocol for Patients with Critical COVID-19

Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat COVID-19-induced respiratory disorders, reported today that its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx") has announced additional results from the aviptadil U.S. Expanded Access Protocol (EAP). The EAP included 240 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) with critical COVID-19 respiratory failure requiring either invasive or non-invasive mechanical ventilation, or high flow rate oxygen bynasal cannula, and not eligible for the recently completed phase 2b/3 clinical trial with IV aviptadil. According to NRx's press release, these EAP data are being submitted by NRx to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as "real world" evidence in support of the findings from the phase 2b/3 trial. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

###

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical development in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease.

Seite 1 von 3
