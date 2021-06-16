 
checkAd

Northern Trust Strengthens South Florida Wealth Management Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Northern Trust, a leading provider of financial services for institutions and affluent individuals, announced today that Carlos J. Arrizurieta has joined the company as a Senior Managing Director based in Miami, Florida. He will lead a team of seasoned multi-disciplinary professionals who are focused on serving ultra-high net worth individuals and families, and the advisors who serve them within the South Florida market. He will report to Alexander P. Adams, South Florida President at Northern Trust.

“We are pleased to welcome Carlos. He is an industry veteran who will leverage his extensive connectivity in South Florida to elevate our wealth management team and deliver exceptional solutions to our clients,” said Adams.

Arrizurieta brings over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Northern Trust, he was a Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo Private Bank and also held roles at Deutsche Bank and Citi Private Bank. Arrizurieta earned his Masters and Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Miami. He holds a Certified Financial Planner designation and a Series 7 and 66 license.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $355.4 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of $14.8 trillion, and assets under management of $1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

Northern Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Strengthens South Florida Wealth Management Team Northern Trust, a leading provider of financial services for institutions and affluent individuals, announced today that Carlos J. Arrizurieta has joined the company as a Senior Managing Director based in Miami, Florida. He will lead a team of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Danimer Scientific Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025, Driving a National Strategy to ...
QAD Partners with Virtual Integrated Analytics Solutions (VIAS) Mexico
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
Northern Trust Schweiz erweitert sein Angebot um Depotbank-Lizenz
14.06.21
Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
11.06.21
Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director in New York
01.06.21
Northern Trust Corporation to Speak at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference on June 16th
26.05.21
Northern Trust Expands Supplier Diversity
25.05.21
Northern Trust Enhances Omnium Reconciliation Workflow Application
18.05.21
Northern Trust Appoints Global Head of Asset Servicing Product Management and Strategy