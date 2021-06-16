Northern Trust Strengthens South Florida Wealth Management Team

“We are pleased to welcome Carlos. He is an industry veteran who will leverage his extensive connectivity in South Florida to elevate our wealth management team and deliver exceptional solutions to our clients,” said Adams.

Northern Trust, a leading provider of financial services for institutions and affluent individuals, announced today that Carlos J. Arrizurieta has joined the company as a Senior Managing Director based in Miami, Florida. He will lead a team of seasoned multi-disciplinary professionals who are focused on serving ultra-high net worth individuals and families, and the advisors who serve them within the South Florida market. He will report to Alexander P. Adams, South Florida President at Northern Trust.

Arrizurieta brings over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Northern Trust, he was a Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo Private Bank and also held roles at Deutsche Bank and Citi Private Bank. Arrizurieta earned his Masters and Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Miami. He holds a Certified Financial Planner designation and a Series 7 and 66 license.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $355.4 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

