DGAP-Adhoc The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG resolves on capital increase in kind under exclusion of statutory subscription rights against contribution of company shares in Mint Marketing Agency Inc., USA

The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG resolves on capital increase in kind under exclusion of statutory subscription rights against contribution of company shares in Mint Marketing Agency Inc., USA

16-Jun-2021 / 21:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an Insider Information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (COLLECTIVELY, "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW), CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. THERE ARE OTHER RESTRICTIONS. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

The Social Chain AG resolves on capital increase in kind under exclusion of statutory subscription rights against contribution of company shares in Mint Marketing Agency Inc., USA

Berlin, 16. Juni 2021 - The Management Board of The Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN: DE000A1YC996, Ticker: PU11) ("Company") has resolved today to increase the Company's share capital with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights. The Supervisory Board has approved such resolution.

The capital increase shall be effected against contribution in kind with partial utilization of the existing authorized capital pursuant to Section 3 (6) of the Articles of Association of the Company. The Company's share capital will be increased from EUR 11,448,484.00 by EUR 4,763.00 to EUR 11,453,247.00 through issuance of 4,763 new no-par- value registered shares with a notional value in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share.

Solely Mr. Daniel Graham, as a shareholder of the Mint Marketing Agency Inc. seated in Los Angeles USA, is authorized to subscribe for the 4,763 new shares to be issued. In return, he will contribute 12.5% of the entire share capital in Mint Marketing Agency Inc. into the Company on the basis of a concluded share transfer agreement by way of the aforementioned capital increase in kind. The total of 4,763 new shares will be issued at an issuance price of EUR 32.51 per share (reflecting the volume-weighted average share price during the 10 trading days prior to resolution).

