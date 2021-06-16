Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Confrence

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced that Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Voin Todorovic, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, http://IR.buildabear.com and will remain available for 90 days following the event.