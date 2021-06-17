C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $37.00 per share.



All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be offered by C4T. In addition, C4T granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 637,500 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by C4T, are expected to be approximately $157 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about June 21, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.