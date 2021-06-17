C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
WATERTOWN, Mass., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that
selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price
of $37.00 per share.
All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be offered by C4T. In addition, C4T granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 637,500 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by C4T, are expected to be approximately $157 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about June 21, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866- 803-9204 or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; or from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or from BMO Capital Markets Corp. at 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, or by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email to bmoprospectus@bmo.com; or from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, or by telephone at (888) 827-7275, or by e-mail at ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.
