RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 30 / 2021) with the Barzani Group

Centurion, South Africa, 17 June 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with the Barzani Group, a leading construction and property development company in South Africa.



Roelof van den Berg, Founder & CEO of the Barzani Group: "Our vision as a business is to become the first construction company to automise its processes and completely change the landscape of the field. To achieve our goals and be successful, the choice of technology and the right technology partner is essential. As an existing RIB CCS client, we have come to know and trust the technology solutions that they provide, and it was a natural progression making the move to RIB's flagship MTWO solution. We consider ourselves a forward-thinking, technology-driven industry leader and MTWO will further empower us in our mission to convert traditional construction processes into digitally automated workflows."

RIB's MTWO solution will consolidate the company's existing system landscape to ensure the continued journey of workflow automation through one fully integrated, end-to-end platform for core project functions across all project stakeholder networks. MTWO's enterprise BI and AI capabilities will also further future-proof operations overall.

Andrew Skudder, CEO of RIB group company, RIB CCS: "The digital status quo of the industry has to adapt or it will be left behind in a fast-evolving world where collaboration, transparency and digital innovation are driving change. As a digital disrupter, the Barzani Group's digitalisation journey began some time ago but true to their innovative spirit, they are continuously driving the expansion of their digital technology portfolio. By embracing and adopting platform technology like MTWO, we believe they will propel their construction business faster and further into the future. We couldn't be more excited about expanding our partnership with Roelof and his team as we support the Barzani Group grow their competitiveness through the consistent integration of virtual and physical construction processes."