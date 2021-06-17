checkAd

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 30 / 2021) with the Barzani Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.06.2021, 10:00  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 30 / 2021) with the Barzani Group

17.06.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17-June-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 30 / 2021) with the Barzani Group

Centurion, South Africa, 17 June 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with the Barzani Group, a leading construction and property development company in South Africa.

Roelof van den Berg, Founder & CEO of the Barzani Group: "Our vision as a business is to become the first construction company to automise its processes and completely change the landscape of the field. To achieve our goals and be successful, the choice of technology and the right technology partner is essential. As an existing RIB CCS client, we have come to know and trust the technology solutions that they provide, and it was a natural progression making the move to RIB's flagship MTWO solution. We consider ourselves a forward-thinking, technology-driven industry leader and MTWO will further empower us in our mission to convert traditional construction processes into digitally automated workflows."

RIB's MTWO solution will consolidate the company's existing system landscape to ensure the continued journey of workflow automation through one fully integrated, end-to-end platform for core project functions across all project stakeholder networks. MTWO's enterprise BI and AI capabilities will also further future-proof operations overall.

Andrew Skudder, CEO of RIB group company, RIB CCS: "The digital status quo of the industry has to adapt or it will be left behind in a fast-evolving world where collaboration, transparency and digital innovation are driving change. As a digital disrupter, the Barzani Group's digitalisation journey began some time ago but true to their innovative spirit, they are continuously driving the expansion of their digital technology portfolio. By embracing and adopting platform technology like MTWO, we believe they will propel their construction business faster and further into the future. We couldn't be more excited about expanding our partnership with Roelof and his team as we support the Barzani Group grow their competitiveness through the consistent integration of virtual and physical construction processes."

Seite 1 von 3
RIB Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 30 / 2021) with the Barzani Group DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 30 / 2021) with the Barzani Group 17.06.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17-June-2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG lädt zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung ein: Vorratsbeschlüsse über ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Provides Update on Phase 2b/3 Trial of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: Die The Social Chain AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE erhält Zustimmung der Anleihegläubiger zur Erhöhung des ...
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments hat die Zeichnungsfrist für die Anleihe vorzeitig beendet und den ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 30 / 2021) mit der Barzani Gruppe (deutsch)
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 30 / 2021) mit der Barzani Gruppe
16.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE deutsch
16.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english
16.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE deutsch
16.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english
16.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE deutsch
16.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english
16.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE deutsch
16.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english