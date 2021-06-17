ServiceSource to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference taking place June 23 - 24, 2021.

Gary B. Moore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Lyne, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference and will also deliver a group presentation on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available through this link, and a replay will be accessible on ServiceSource’s Investor Relations website.