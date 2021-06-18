Applied UV Receives Initial Purchase Orders in Excess of $850,000 from 3Sixty Biopharmaceuticals, its Exclusive Distributor for Airocide(R) Air Purification Systems for the Continent of Africa

Initial order is part of $3.5 million minimum first year purchase commitment of Airocide® systemsMOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company …

Initial order is part of $3.5 million minimum first year purchase commitment of Airocide® systems

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced that it has received orders in excess of $850,000 for its Airocide® consumer and commercial air purification systems from 3Sixty Biopharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd. ("3Sixty"), the Company's exclusive distributor within the continent of Africa. 3Sixty is one of the largest black owned companies in South Africa with a primary focus on the market that addresses the healthcare crisis due to the global pandemic.

Under the terms of the agreement, 3Sixty agreed to an upfront binding purchase commitment of a minimum of $3.5 million of Airocide® systems over the initial one-year term of the agreement. After the initial term, both parties agreed to assess opportunities to expand the product line to include the SteriLumen platform of connected UVC devices for infection control in and around high-traffic areas.

"Our partnership with 3Sixty for distribution of the Airocide® brand is off to a very strong start with receipt of this substantial initial purchase order," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "3Sixty's has made a significant commitment to provide its customers with tested and proven solutions that will help reopen economies across Africa. With its scale, infrastructure, and experience, we believe they are the right partner to make the Airocide® system a market leader in Africa."

Airocide® System

The Airocide™ System, originally developed by NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, is an airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst. Listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, the Airocide™ technology is clinically proven and field tested to kill/remove/eliminate airborne pathogenic and non-pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, odors and harmful VOCs in a variety of applications and industries including healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wineries, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices and homes. Airocide® air purifiers are available at www.airocide.com.