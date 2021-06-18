DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous publity AG reports net profit of EUR 12.1 million and revenues of EUR 16.0 million for financial year 2020 18.06.2021 / 14:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt, 18.06.2021- publity AG ("publity" Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) announces its final and audited annual figures for the 2020 financial year (ended 31 December) and is able to report a successful business performance despite the COVID 19 pandemic. According to the German Commercial Code (HGB), the annual surplus amounts to EUR 12.1 million compared to EUR 304.5 million in the previous year. The result in 2019 was significantly influenced by the contribution of the former subsidiary publity Investor. After adjustment of this unique special effect, the annual surplus for 2019 totalled approx. EUR 5 million. Revenue in the 2020 financial year amounted to EUR 16.0 million, compared to EUR 34.1 million in the previous year. Thus, both revenue and annual surplus for 2020 were in the upper range of the published preliminary figures (see ad hoc notification, 4 June 2021 at 14:38 pm). Equity increased from EUR 568.0 million as of the balance sheet date 2019 to approximately EUR 580.1 million at the end of 2020.

The Executive and Supervisory Boards of publity AG will propose to the Shareholders' Meeting to carry forward the net profit of around EUR 334.5 million to new account.

Due to the ongoing global restrictions and market conditions, publity's Executive Board considers the current financial year to be as demanding and challenging as 2020. In this context, the company expects an annual surplus in accordance with the HGB within a range of EUR 9.0 to 12.0 million for 2021 and revenue slightly below the previous year. Overall, publity AG is well positioned to continue its successful development due to its good market position in the office real estate market and its strong digital focus.