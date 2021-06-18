New America Energy Enters into Agreement with Auditors, Seeks to Become Fully Reporting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / New America Energy Corp (OTC PINK:NECA) today announced the signing of an Arrangement Letter with B.F. Borgers CPA PC out of Colorado. The immediate focus will be on Fiscal Years 2019 & 2020, along with …

Jeff Canouse, CEO, commented: "Over the past seven months, the Company has worked hard to get all filings complete, achieved Pink Current status and maintained that status, audited 2013, 2014 & 2015 to correct an old issue, and we are now ready to complete the last two years and file to become fully reporting once again."

Mr. Canouse went on to say: "The great part of this Arrangement with Borgers is that we've been working with them for many years. They completed our 13, 14 and 15 audits - they are familiar with our financials and work very well with my accountants. I expect this process to be smooth and fast. From Stop sign, to Fly sign - I believe great things are upon us."

New America Energy Corp. (NECA) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.

