Relief Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting 2021 of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG: All Proposals Approved by a Large Majority Geneva, Switzerland, June 21, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) (" Relief " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100 TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, announces that all agenda items of yesterday's Annual General Meeting (" AGM ") were approved by a large majority (more than 90 percent) of the represented votes.

As a result of the exceptional circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, the AGM was held without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives and third parties in accordance with the requirements of the Ordinance of the Swiss Federal Council regarding measures on combatting the coronavirus. The shareholders voted through the independent proxy, representing a total of 1,404,708,594 shares, or 41.54% of the total outstanding shares.

Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, commented: "We are grateful to our shareholders for their trust in us and their belief in the future of Relief. I would like to warmly welcome Patrice Jean and Paolo Galfetti to the Relief Board of Directors. They both bring a wealth of biopharmaceutical experience that will be invaluable as the Company continues to expand the pipeline and grow its business. As part of that growth, we look forward to soon bringing AdVita and APR into Relief and plan to pursue additional business opportunities going forward."

Agenda items:

1. Approval of the Annual Report, Statutory Financial Statements (balance sheet, income statement and notes) and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2020, Statutory Auditors' Report

2. Appropriation of Results

3. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

4. Increase of the authorized share capital