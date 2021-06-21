checkAd

Halberd Corporation's Proprietary Technology for Alzheimer’s Disease Enters Stage 4 of 7 Stage Process

Autor: Accesswire
JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) proprietary technology enters stage 4 to address Alzheimer's Disease (and other potential diseases); eradicating the antibody-disease combination through …

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) proprietary technology enters stage 4 to address Alzheimer's Disease (and other potential diseases); eradicating the antibody-disease combination through radiofrequency waves or laser or other means. Currently, there is no known effective treatment for Alzheimer's Disease which afflicts over 40 million people worldwide, equivalent to the combined population of the states of Florida and New York.

The seven (7) stages in Halberd's program are as follows:

  1. Identifying target disease(s); (Done)
  2. Creating patentable antibodies vs target disease(s); (Done)
  3. Combining antibodies with metallic particles; (Done)
  4. Eradicating the antibody-disease combination through radiofrequency waves , laser or other proprietary means; (In-process)
  5. Conducting animal tests to establish the safety and efficacy; (Preliminary Planning)
  6. Conducting human testing
  7. Obtaining FDA Certification

Halberd has completed Steps 1-3. Step 4 is underway at Youngstown State University (YSU), under the direction of Dr. William G. Sturrus, Chairman of the Physics, Astronomy, Geology, and Environmental Sciences Department. Dr. Sturrus, stated, "The uniqueness of the methodology and approach has presented some equally unique problems. The team is working to overcome and resolve these challenges. We have had to invent measurement techniques; resolve power, frequency and time exposure issues; particle size optimization; etc. Some of these issues persist, but all of them are being addressed."

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO, commented, "As a team, Halberd and its two state university partners along with GreenBioAZ remain 100% focused on developing an effective treatment for Alzheimer's Disease. Recently we announced the identification of three target antigens to eliminate by our process. After consulting with experts, we have broadened our list of target antigens to include a proprietary list of contributing inflammatory cytokines which increases our probability of success. All of the work Halberd has done to date has laid the foundation for our current program to treat Alzheimer's disease utilizing our patented and patent-pending technologies."

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.21
Halberd Corporation Successfully Conjugates Metallic Particles and Antibodies Against Alzheimer's Disease-Associated Antigens
09.06.21
Halberd Corporation Undertakes Process Toward the Elimination of Alzheimer’s Disease
07.06.21
Halberd Corporation Creates Two New and Stronger SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibodies
01.06.21
Halberd Corp. Files Provisional Patent Application Complementing Patented Extracorporeal Radio Frequency/Laser Projects