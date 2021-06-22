Artius Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with Origin Materials
Artius Acquisition Inc. (“Artius”) (Nasdaq: AACQU, AACQ, AACQW) announced today that it expects to close the proposed business combination with Origin Materials on Friday, June 25, 2021, assuming Artius’ shareholders approve the proposed business combination with Origin Materials at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Following closing, the combined company’s stock and warrants are expected to trade under the ticker symbols “ORGN” and “ORGNW”, respectively, starting on Friday, June 25, 2021.
The extraordinary general meeting of Artius shareholders to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination will be held at the offices of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, located at One Liberty Plaza, New York, NY 10006 and in virtual format at https://www.cstproxy.com/artiusacquisition/sm2021 on June 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
About Origin Materials
Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world’s leading carbon negative materials company. Origin Materials’ mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin Materials has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials’ patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors. Origin Materials’ first commercial plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2022 with a second commercial plant expected to be operational in 2025 and plans for additional expansion over the next decade. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.
About Artius Acquisition Inc.
Artius is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Artius was co-founded by Charles Drucker, the former CEO of WorldPay, Inc., a leading payments company, and its predecessor company, Vantiv. Inc., and Boon Sim, the Founder and Managing Partner of Artius Capital Partners LLC. For more information, visit https://www.artiuscapital.com/acquisition.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare