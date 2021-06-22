Artius Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with Origin Materials

Artius Acquisition Inc. (“Artius”) (Nasdaq: AACQU, AACQ, AACQW) announced today that it expects to close the proposed business combination with Origin Materials on Friday, June 25, 2021, assuming Artius’ shareholders approve the proposed business combination with Origin Materials at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Following closing, the combined company’s stock and warrants are expected to trade under the ticker symbols “ORGN” and “ORGNW”, respectively, starting on Friday, June 25, 2021.

The extraordinary general meeting of Artius shareholders to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination will be held at the offices of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, located at One Liberty Plaza, New York, NY 10006 and in virtual format at https://www.cstproxy.com/artiusacquisition/sm2021 on June 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.