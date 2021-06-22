checkAd

Schlumberger Announces Commitment to Net Zero by 2050

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Schlumberger announced today its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. Guided by climate science, Schlumberger has spent 18 months conducting extensive analysis and working with experts to produce a decarbonization plan. With minimal reliance on offsets, the plan is focused on reducing Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions across the oil and gas value chain—including the introduction of its Transition Technologies portfolio to assist its customers and the wider industry in their decarbonization commitments.

Schlumberger is committed to getting to net zero, using 2019 as a baseline year, supported by a comprehensive near-term emission reduction roadmap and interim targets:

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Schlumberger Ltd!
Long
Basispreis 28,39€
Hebel 6,94
Ask 0,41
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 39,22€
Hebel 5,24
Ask 0,54
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • By 2025, a 30% reduction in Scopes 1 and 2
  • By 2030, a 50% reduction in Scopes 1 and 2; 30% reduction in Scope 3
  • By 2050, Net Zero, with minimal reliance on offsets

Along this journey to net zero, Schlumberger will ensure transparency in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Boards (SASB) frameworks. In this context, Schlumberger is working with the Science-Based Target initiative for formal external validation of its 2030 target.

“There is a new industry imperative to address climate change while meeting the demand for energy both today and in the long term, sustainably. We have a 2050 net-zero carbon emissions ambition which I believe is unique in our industry due to our capabilities as a technology company and our culture grounded in science. This reinforces our commitment to unlocking access to energy, for the benefit of all,” said Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive officer, Schlumberger. “Our net-zero target is inclusive of total Scope 3 emissions; this is a first in the energy services industry.”

“Our decarbonization plans are based upon climate science and focused on three key areas: operational emissions; customer emissions; and carbon-negative actions,” said Katharina Beumelburg, chief strategy and sustainability officer, Schlumberger. “75% of Schlumberger’s baseline GHG footprint comes from the technologies our customers use. To address this, Schlumberger has introduced our Transition Technologies portfolio, which is designed to help customers reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions, while simultaneously enabling us to meet our Scope 3 emissions target.”

Seite 1 von 2
Schlumberger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schlumberger Announces Commitment to Net Zero by 2050 Regulatory News: Schlumberger announced today its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. Guided by climate science, Schlumberger has spent 18 months conducting extensive analysis and working with experts to produce a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Acquires Determined AI to Accelerate Artificial Intelligence Innovation ...
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 NPC Patient and Family Conference Hosted by the ...
Gilead’s Veklury (Remdesivir) Associated With a Reduction in Mortality Rate in Hospitalized ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Schlumberger Announces Commitment to Net Zero by 2050
16.06.21
Equinor beauftragt die Subsea Integration Alliance mit EPCI-Auftrag für Bacalhau
15.06.21
Equinor Awards Subsea Integration Alliance EPCI Contract for Bacalhau
15.06.21
Equinor Awards Subsea Integration Alliance EPCI Contract for Bacalhau
11.06.21
Schlumberger New Energy und Panasonic Energy of North America geben strategische Zusammenarbeit bei einem neuen Lithium-Produktionsprozess in Batteriequalität bekannt
10.06.21
Schlumberger New Energy and Panasonic Energy of North America Announce Strategic Collaboration on New Battery-Grade Lithium Production Process
10.06.21
Schlumberger New Energy and Panasonic Energy of North America Announce Strategic Collaboration on New Battery-Grade Lithium Production Process
02.06.21
Schlumberger kündigt die unternehmensgerechte, durch die DELFI-Umgebung ermöglichte Bereitstellung von fortschrittlichen digitalen Lösungen für PETRONAS an
01.06.21
Schlumberger Announces Enterprise-Scale Deployment of Advanced Digital Solutions for PETRONAS, Enabled by the DELFI Environment
01.06.21
Schlumberger Announces Enterprise-Scale Deployment of Advanced Digital Solutions for PETRONAS, Enabled by the DELFI Environment