Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR Future Market Insights

Increasing consumer preference towards organic and natural products is fueling the demand for Chitosan

DUBAI, UAE, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chitosan market is growing at a steady pace owing to the increasing application of chitosan in the treatment of cancer, diabetes, and tuberculosis. As per a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has registered a CAGR of over 12.1% during 2016-2020 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of over 14.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 10 million new cases of tuberculosis were recorded in 2019 and over 1.4 million people died because of the disease across the globe. Several studies have shown that the use of chitosan-based products assists in the cure of tuberculosis. Considering this, the demand for chitosan is expected to grow in the coming years.

Chitosan helps in the treatment of obesity and weight management resulting in increasing demand from the dietary supplements segment. The segment is dominating the chitosan market and is expected to account for over 35% of the market share by 2021 resulting in propelling the growth of chitosan market.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global chitosan market with the largest market share in 2019, owing to the availability of crustacean waste and the rapid development of end-use industries in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

"Leading market players are investing in R&D for launching new products to cater to the increasing demand from dietary supplement and organic cosmetic application segment. Besides this, some of the market players are emphasizing on expanding their manufacturing facilities globally to strengthen their market presence," says the FMI analyst. 

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11443

Key Takeaways

  • Japan is leading the global chitosan market and is estimated to reach a valuation of over US$ 1.09 billion by the year 2031.
  • The U.S. is dominating the chitosan market in North America and is anticipated to hold over 80% of the market share in the region.
  • Owing to the surging demand for natural ingredients in personal care and cosmetics products, Germany is likely to account for over 21% of the market share in Europe.
  • Due to the high consumption of natural dietary supplements, India is projected to hold the market share of around 45% in the South Asia market through 2021.
  • Based on form, the powder chitosan is anticipated to dominate the segment with around 88% of the global chitosan market in 2021.

Key Drivers

