Nutanix Elects Virginia Gambale as Chair of the Board

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced the election of Virginia Gambale as Chair of the Nutanix Board, effective June 16, 2021. Ms. Gambale joined the Board in June 2020 and became Lead Independent Director in December 2020.

Virginia Gambale, Chair of the Board at Nutanix (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Gambale currently serves as the Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, as well as a member of the Audit Committee. In her new role as Chair, Gambale will lead the agenda for the board including governance and oversight, as well as focus on helping the company achieve its next phase of growth. Gambale succeeds Dheeraj Pandey, who served as Chair until his departure in December 2020.

“Virginia’s insights, dedication, commitment and advice have contributed meaningfully to Nutanix, and we are eager to benefit from her continued leadership in this expanded role,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “In addition to bringing a deep knowledge of our business, market landscape and technology from her experience as a prior CIO, Virginia has extensive board experience advising technology companies, and her thoughtful and structured approach to governance will help advance our leadership in hybrid multicloud, as well as help drive growth, profitability and value creation for our shareholders.”

“I believe deeply in Nutanix’s strategy, technology and people, and am excited by this opportunity to contribute further to cementing our leadership position in cloud software,” said Gambale. “Nutanix has made impressive progress in becoming a subscription software and cloud platform company, and I’m excited to continue working with Rajiv and the rest of the Board to build on our strong foundation and drive sustainable value for all of Nutanix’s stakeholders. Together, we are advancing our mission of delighting customers with a simple, open, hybrid multicloud software platform with a vision to simplify the complexity of IT so that customers can focus on their business outcomes.”