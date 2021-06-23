checkAd

Osisko Windfall Infill and Expansion Drilling Adds High-Grade

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

385 g/t Au Over 2.1 Metres

45.5 g/t Au over 4.1 Metres

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 94 intercepts in 30 drill holes (15 from surface, 14 from underground) and 25 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “This week’s results from both infill and expansion drilling again report high-grade numbers from across the Windfall deposit. Windfall is performing consistently and continuously as we move into the final stretch of resource-oriented drilling.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 385 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in OSK-W-21-2492-W2; 45.5 g/t Au over 4.1 metres in OSK-W-21-777-W1; 28.8 g/t Au over 4.3 metres in WST-21-0789B; 45.8 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 26.0 g/t Au over 3.8 metres in OSK-W-21-2505; 46.6 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in WST-20-0318; and 21.3 g/t Au over 4.8 metres in OSK-W-20-2397-W1. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From
(m) 		To (m) Interval
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
uncut 		Au (g/t)
cut to
100 g/t 		Zone Corridor
OSK-W-19-1827-W1 1004.8 1007.0 2.2 13.8   UDD_4510 Underdog
OSK-W-20-2275-W2 949.0 951.0 2.0 12.5   TLX_3199 Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2292-W2 830.0 832.0 2.0 4.89   TLX_3161 Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2313-W10 625.7 627.7 2.0 4.44   TLX_3178 Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2371-W1 556.2 558.4 2.2 8.73   TLX_3184 Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2397-W1 666.5 671.3 4.8 21.3 18.3 LXM_3304
 Lynx
including 670.4 671.0 0.6 125 100
OSK-W-20-2423 1084.9 1087.0 2.1 7.25   UDD_4911
 Underdog
including 1085.6 1086.0 0.4 27.0  
OSK-W-21-777-W1 569.1 573.2 4.1 45.5 30.4 Caribou_2211
 Caribou
including 572.8 573.2 0.4 255 100
OSK-W-21-1827-W3 1089.0 1091.0 2.0 5.02   UDD_4513
 Underdog
including 1089.0 1089.3 0.3 32.1  
OSK-W-21-1882-W1 800.0 802.2 2.2 28.1   UDD_4100
 Underdog
including 801.0 802.2 1.2 46.6  
OSK-W-21-1882-W2 491.0 493.0 2.0 6.77   Caribou_2231 Caribou
OSK-W-21-1882-W3 486.5 491.1 4.6 5.41   Caribou_2231
 Caribou
including 490.6 491.1 0.5 26.2  
OSK-W-21-2067-W7 1095.0 1098.4 3.4 16.6 14.0 TLX_3162
 Triple Lynx
including 1097.3 1097.6 0.3 130 100
and 1098.1 1098.4 0.3 38.6  
OSK-W-21-2275-W6 800.0 802.0 2.0 10.5   TLX_3171
 Triple Lynx
including 800.9 801.5 0.6 28.8  
  820.0 822.1 2.1 3.78   TLX_3184
 Triple Lynx
including 821.6 822.1 0.5 13.6  
OSK-W-21-2463-W3 839.6 841.7 2.1 19.0   UDD_4110
 Underdog
including 840.2 840.5 0.3 85.0  
  961.4 965.2 3.8 4.80   UDD_4102 Underdog
  977.0 979.0 2.0 8.42   UDD_4102 Underdog
  1116.0 1118.0 2.0 7.52   UDD_4911
 Underdog
including 1116.4 1117.1 0.7 20.7  
  1140.0 1144.3 4.3 13.0   UDD_4513
 Underdog
including 1142.3 1143.0 0.7 26.7  
  1191.0 1193.0 2.0 4.46   UDD_4514
 Underdog
including 1191.7 1192.1 0.4 20.6  
OSK-W-21-2478-W3 878.2 880.6 2.4 8.64   TLX_3184
 Triple Lynx
including 879.0 879.6 0.6 31.6  
OSK-W-21-2479-W1 627.0 629.2 2.2 10.6   UDD_4100
 Underdog
including 627.0 627.5 0.5 32.4  
  907.9 910.0 2.1 12.8   UDD_4910
 Underdog
including 907.9 908.7 0.8 27.4  
OSK-W-21-2479-W3 669.7 672.3 2.6 12.4   UDD_4100
 Underdog
including 671.3 672.3 1.0 29.4  
  683.0 685.1 2.1 17.1   UDD_4102
 Underdog
including 684.5 685.1 0.6 54.0  
  693.6 698.0 4.4 14.5   UDD_4104
 Underdog
including 694.6 695.0 0.4 33.6  
  703.0 705.4 2.4 8.44   UDD_4104
 Underdog
including 704.9 705.4 0.5 23.8  
  921.0 923.0 2.0 9.81   UDD_4513 Underdog
  949.2 951.6 2.4 6.45   UDD_4910 Underdog
  960.0 962.0 2.0 5.30   UDD_4910
 Underdog
including 960.5 960.9 0.4 25.7  
  967.7 971.6 3.9 8.29   UDD_4514
 Underdog
including 971.0 971.6 0.6 34.6  
OSK-W-21-2486 814.5 816.8 2.3 9.02   UDD_4121
 Underdog
including 815.7 816.0 0.3 20.1  
and 816.5 816.8 0.3 39.6  
  1030.0 1032.0 2.0 4.19   UDD_4515
 Underdog
including 1030.4 1031.0 0.6 10.8  
  1106.0 1108.2 2.2 3.96   UDD_4510
 Underdog
including 1107.5 1107.9 0.4 15.9  
OSK-W-21-2487-W4 672.0 674.4 2.4 20.8   LX4_3414
 Lynx 4
including 672.6 673.2 0.6 56.2  
OSK-W-21-2487-W5 700.5 702.9 2.4 12.4   LX4_3414
 Lynx
including 702.3 702.9 0.6 49.4  
OSK-W-21-2492-W2 783.6 785.7 2.1 385 67.9 LX4_3414
 Lynx 4
including 784.3 784.7 0.4 1710 100
OSK-W-21-2499 201.9 204.0 2.1 4.65   F51_6008 F-51
OSK-W-21-2503 1069.0 1071.0 2.0 3.65   TLX_3162 Triple Lynx
  1080.0 1082.1 2.1 39.3   TLX_3162
 Triple Lynx
including 1080.3 1081.1 0.8 96.5  
OSK-W-21-2505 198.2 202.0 3.8 26.0 24.6 F51_6008
 F-51
including 201.0 201.5 0.5 111 100
  206.0 208.5 2.5 45.8   F51_6008
 F-51
including 208.0 208.5 0.5 97.3  
OSK-W-21-2512 994.5 997.6 3.1 13.5   UDD_4514
 Underdog
including 994.5 995.0 0.5 63.7  
and 997.0 997.6 0.6 16.1  
OSK-W-21-2512-W1 430.0 432.0 2.0 7.95   Caribou_2211 Caribou
  731.0 733.0 2.0 5.00   UDD_4102
 Underdog
including 731.7 732.2 0.5 19.4  
OSK-W-21-2514 548.8 551.0 2.2 22.2   Caribou_2526
 Caribou
including 548.8 549.7 0.9 52.3  
OSK-W-21-2518 265.0 267.1 2.1 4.33   F51_6008
 F-51
including 265.0 265.4 0.4 22.1  
OSK-W-21-2520 551.0 553.0 2.0 18.1   Caribou_2211
 Caribou
including 551.0 551.5 0.5 40.5  
OSK-W-21-2523 880.0 883.0 3.0 15.1   UDD_4107
 Underdog
including 882.0 883.0 1.0 33.8  
OSK-W-21-2526 254.8 257.2 2.4 7.74   F51_6008
 F-51
including 256.8 257.2 0.4 32.5  
WST-20-0318 70.6 73.0 2.4 46.6   LXM_3311
 Lynx
including 71.6 72.6 1.0 100  
WST-20-0472 108.0 110.0 2.0 39.4   LXM_3304
 Lynx
including 108.0 108.7 0.7 100  
WST-21-0642 140.9 143.2 2.3 5.43   Bobcat_2350
 Bobcat
including 142.8 143.2 0.4 16.2  
WST-21-0645 92.0 94.0 2.0 3.90   Bobcat_2350
 Bobcat
including 92.0 92.6 0.6 12.3  
WST-21-0647 271.0 273.0 2.0 5.55   TLX_3131 Triple Lynx
WST-21-0774 175.0 177.3 2.3 25.1   TLX_3161 Triple Lynx
WST-21-0789B 331.0 333.2 2.2 20.9 15.9 TLX_3166
 Triple Lynx
including 332.0 332.3 0.3 137 100
WST-21-0797 127.0 129.1 2.1 38.2 32.1 LXM_3334
 Lynx
including 127.9 128.4 0.5 126 100
WST-21-0800 277.6 279.6 2.0 41.0   LXSW_3556
 Lynx SW
including 277.6 278.5 0.9 88.5  
  309.5 311.6 2.1 3.80   LXSW_3556
 Lynx SW
including 310.4 310.8 0.4 11.5  
WST-21-0812 188.8 190.9 2.1 13.5   LXSW_3507
 Lynx SW
including 190.1 190.9 0.8 35.0  

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. UDD = Underdog, LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, TLX = Triple Lynx, and LXSW = Lynx Southwest.


Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From
(m) 		To (m) Interval
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
uncut 		Au (g/t)
cut to
100 g/t 		Zone Corridor
OSK-W-20-2406 489.3 492.0 2.7 3.89   Caribou
 Caribou
including 490.2 491.0 0.8 12.8  
OSK-W-21-777-W1 817.0 819.1 2.1 3.64   Underdog Underdog
OSK-W-21-777-W2 1014.0 1016.0 2.0 8.54   Underdog
 Underdog
including 1014.0 1014.7 0.7 23.0  
  1032.9 1035.5 2.6 8.71   Underdog
 Underdog
including 1035.1 1035.5 0.4 17.7  
OSK-W-21-1882-W1 861.7 863.7 2.0 4.21   Underdog
 Underdog
including 863.0 863.7 0.7 12.0  
OSK-W-21-2275-W6 830.0 832.0 2.0 6.12   Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 830.5 830.8 0.3 38.2  
OSK-W-21-2444 140.7 143.3 2.6 12.9   Caribou Caribou
  183.8 186.4 2.6 18.4 13.9 Caribou
 Caribou
including 184.7 185.0 0.3 139 100
OSK-W-21-2463-W2 797.0 799.2 2.2 3.79   Underdog Underdog
  1046.9 1049.0 2.1 6.01   Underdog Underdog
OSK-W-21-2463-W3 1012.8 1015.1 2.3 3.60   Underdog
 Underdog
including 1013.3 1013.8 0.5 9.75  
  1078.0 1080.2 2.2 11.0   Underdog
 Underdog
including 1079.6 1080.2 0.6 35.4  
OSK-W-21-2479-W1 618.8 621.0 2.2 15.3   Underdog
 Underdog
including 618.8 619.2 0.4 67.7  
  854.7 856.8 2.1 4.37   Underdog Underdog
  896.0 898.0 2.0 8.16   Underdog
 Underdog
including 896.9 897.6 0.7 22.7  
OSK-W-21-2479-W2 624.6 627.1 2.5 8.19   Underdog
 Underdog
including 625.3 625.9 0.6 32.4  
  950.9 953.0 2.1 4.20   Underdog
 Underdog
including 950.9 951.4 0.5 16.6  
  974.0 976.0 2.0 16.3   Underdog Underdog
OSK-W-21-2479-W3 465.0 467.0 2.0 4.74   Z27 Zone 27
  483.1 485.7 2.6 11.3   Z27_1204
 Zone 27
including 485.0 485.7 0.7 30.0  
OSK-W-21-2479-W4 473.0 475.0 2.0 8.15   Z27
 Zone 27
including 473.4 474.0 0.6 24.7  
OSK-W-21-2483 382.0 384.0 2.0 6.33   Caribou Caribou
OSK-W-21-2490 369.0 371.0 2.0 6.04   Caribou Caribou
OSK-W-21-2512 430.2 432.3 2.1 4.71   Caribou Caribou
OSK-W-21-2523 733.6 736.1 2.5 4.79   Underdog Underdog
WST-21-0663 74.7 77.8 3.1 20.5   Bobcat
 Bobcat
including 77.3 77.8 0.5 94.9  
WST-21-0800 100.2 102.2 2.0 8.71   Bobcat
 Bobcat
including 100.2 101.3 1.1 15.8  
WST-21-0727A 358.1 360.8 2.7 6.84   Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 358.1 359.0 0.9 16.2  
WST-21-0756 352.2 354.7 2.5 6.91   Triple Lynx Triple Lynx
WST-21-0789B 248.0 250.0 2.0 37.4 35.1 Lynx SW
 Lynx SW
including 248.0 248.7 0.7 107 100
  301.1 305.4 4.3 28.8   Lynx SW
 Lynx SW
including 301.1 302.1 1.0 78.4  
WST-21-0795A 403.9 406.0 2.1 3.98   Lynx 4
 Lynx
including 403.9 404.4 0.5 11.5  

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. Z27 = Zone 27, SW = Southwest.


Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section
OSK-W-19-1827-W1 331 -58 1257 452506 5434390 403 2475
OSK-W-20-2275-W2 127 -49 1035 452888 5435583 409 3400
OSK-W-20-2292-W2 125 -54 1002 453035 5435561 420 3525
OSK-W-20-2313-W10 134 -52 1059 452965 5435583 420 3450
OSK-W-20-2371-W1 123 -53 1032 452996 5435363 412 3375
OSK-W-20-2397-W1 131 -58 1200 453451 5435594 412 3900
OSK-W-20-2406 333 -56 693 452633 5434281 400 2525
OSK-W-20-2423 332 -60 1326 452616 5434449 403 2600
OSK-W-21-777-W1 330 -59 969 452678 5434500 403 2675
OSK-W-21-777-W2 330 -59 1170 452678 5434500 403 2675
OSK-W-21-1827-W3 331 -58 996 452506 5434390 403 2475
OSK-W-21-1882-W1 328 -57 1197 452469 5434405 400 2450
OSK-W-21-1882-W2 328 -57 726 452469 5434405 400 2450
OSK-W-21-1882-W3 328 -57 1004 452469 5434405 400 2450
OSK-W-21-2067-W7 123 -53 1166 453241 5435697 416 3750
OSK-W-21-2275-W6 127 -49 864 452888 5435583 409 3400
OSK-W-21-2444 337 -59 636 452715 5434606 397 2775
OSK-W-21-2463-W2 339 -65 1325 452616 5434449 403 2600
OSK-W-21-2463-W3 339 -65 1299 452616 5434449 403 2600
OSK-W-21-2478-W3 128 -54 1080 452997 5435607 425 3500
OSK-W-21-2479-W1 344 -55 972 452315 5434419 399 2325
OSK-W-21-2479-W2 344 -55 990 452315 5434419 399 2325
OSK-W-21-2479-W3 344 -55 1014 452315 5434419 399 2325
OSK-W-21-2479-W4 344 -55 402 452315 5434419 399 2325
OSK-W-21-2483 328 -58 756 452731 5434634 397 2800
OSK-W-21-2486 334 -57 1167 452596 5434392 401 2550
OSK-W-21-2487-W4 359 -73 768 454135 5435058 397 4225
OSK-W-21-2487-W5 359 -73 771 454135 5435058 397 4225
OSK-W-21-2490 338 -61 786 452756 5434466 400 2725
OSK-W-21-2492-W2 122 -53 879 453687 5435676 401 4125
OSK-W-21-2499 158 -45 240 453484 5435967 403 4100
OSK-W-21-2503 126 -58 1080 453333 5435641 413 3800
OSK-W-21-2505 172 -42 243 453484 5435967 403 4100
OSK-W-21-2512 331 -54 855 452448 5434465 400 2475
OSK-W-21-2512-W1 331 -54 1089 452448 5434465 400 2475
OSK-W-21-2514 134 -55 618 452768 5435313 406 3150
OSK-W-21-2518 163 -46 282 453519 5436029 405 4150
OSK-W-21-2520 337 -56 351 452596 5434392 401 2550
OSK-W-21-2523 340 -58 114 452480 5434428 402 2475
OSK-W-21-2526 159 -44 287 453519 5436029 406 4150
WST-20-0318 149 -53 502 453227 5435125 135 3475
WST-20-0472 149 -23 223 453493 5435287 117 3775
WST-21-0642 149 -38 172 452955 5435003 253 3175
WST-21-0645 173 5 153 452954 5435002 255 3175
WST-21-0647 150 -59 345 453228 5435126 135 3475
WST-21-0663 164 -40 214 452954 5435003 253 3175
WST-21-0727A 146 -69 361 453507 5435327 -7 3800
WST-21-0756 131 -43 411 453357 5435273 15 3650
WST-21-0774 148 -40 724 453373 5435296 -26 3675
WST-21-0789B 125 -55 381 453106 5435066 231 3325
WST-21-0795A 153 -41 415 453257 5435209 96 3525
WST-21-0797 136 -47 136 453322 5435235 55 3600
WST-21-0800 135 -55 346 452954 5435003 252 3175
WST-21-0812 149 -51 370 452954 5435003 253 3175

Caribou Zone
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Zone 27
Mineralization most commonly occurs as replacement-type characterized by 5% to 50% disseminated, stringer, semi-massive or stockwork pyrite, ptygmatic tourmaline veins, quartz-tourmaline crustiform veins, local quartz-carbonate veins, and local visible gold. Mineralization is associated with moderate to strong sericite, weak to strong silica, weak chlorite and carbonate and locally weak fuchsite and is hosted in strongly altered andesites, in or at the contact of the rhyolite, or along the contacts with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

F-Zones
Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ± ankerite veinlets or as replacement type in shear zones and is characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Bobcat
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite veins controlled by northeast trending faults and shears and to a lesser extent in minor crustiform quartz-tourmaline-ankerite-pyrite veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockwork. Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics, rhyolites near faults, or at the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Underdog
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (± tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project” dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Osisko Windfall Infill and Expansion Drilling Adds High-Grade 385 g/t Au Over 2.1 Metres 45.5 g/t Au over 4.1 Metres TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus