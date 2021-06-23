Osisko Windfall Infill and Expansion Drilling Adds High-Grade

Significant new analytical results presented below include 94 intercepts in 30 drill holes (15 from surface, 14 from underground) and 25 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “This week’s results from both infill and expansion drilling again report high-grade numbers from across the Windfall deposit. Windfall is performing consistently and continuously as we move into the final stretch of resource-oriented drilling.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 385 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in OSK-W-21-2492-W2; 45.5 g/t Au over 4.1 metres in OSK-W-21-777-W1; 28.8 g/t Au over 4.3 metres in WST-21-0789B; 45.8 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 26.0 g/t Au over 3.8 metres in OSK-W-21-2505; 46.6 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in WST-20-0318; and 21.3 g/t Au over 4.8 metres in OSK-W-20-2397-W1. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-19-1827-W1 1004.8 1007.0 2.2 13.8 UDD_4510 Underdog OSK-W-20-2275-W2 949.0 951.0 2.0 12.5 TLX_3199 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2292-W2 830.0 832.0 2.0 4.89 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2313-W10 625.7 627.7 2.0 4.44 TLX_3178 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2371-W1 556.2 558.4 2.2 8.73 TLX_3184 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2397-W1 666.5 671.3 4.8 21.3 18.3 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 670.4 671.0 0.6 125 100 OSK-W-20-2423 1084.9 1087.0 2.1 7.25 UDD_4911

Underdog

including 1085.6 1086.0 0.4 27.0 OSK-W-21-777-W1 569.1 573.2 4.1 45.5 30.4 Caribou_2211

Caribou

including 572.8 573.2 0.4 255 100 OSK-W-21-1827-W3 1089.0 1091.0 2.0 5.02 UDD_4513

Underdog

including 1089.0 1089.3 0.3 32.1 OSK-W-21-1882-W1 800.0 802.2 2.2 28.1 UDD_4100

Underdog

including 801.0 802.2 1.2 46.6 OSK-W-21-1882-W2 491.0 493.0 2.0 6.77 Caribou_2231 Caribou OSK-W-21-1882-W3 486.5 491.1 4.6 5.41 Caribou_2231

Caribou

including 490.6 491.1 0.5 26.2 OSK-W-21-2067-W7 1095.0 1098.4 3.4 16.6 14.0 TLX_3162

Triple Lynx

including 1097.3 1097.6 0.3 130 100 and 1098.1 1098.4 0.3 38.6 OSK-W-21-2275-W6 800.0 802.0 2.0 10.5 TLX_3171

Triple Lynx

including 800.9 801.5 0.6 28.8 820.0 822.1 2.1 3.78 TLX_3184

Triple Lynx

including 821.6 822.1 0.5 13.6 OSK-W-21-2463-W3 839.6 841.7 2.1 19.0 UDD_4110

Underdog

including 840.2 840.5 0.3 85.0 961.4 965.2 3.8 4.80 UDD_4102 Underdog 977.0 979.0 2.0 8.42 UDD_4102 Underdog 1116.0 1118.0 2.0 7.52 UDD_4911

Underdog

including 1116.4 1117.1 0.7 20.7 1140.0 1144.3 4.3 13.0 UDD_4513

Underdog

including 1142.3 1143.0 0.7 26.7 1191.0 1193.0 2.0 4.46 UDD_4514

Underdog

including 1191.7 1192.1 0.4 20.6 OSK-W-21-2478-W3 878.2 880.6 2.4 8.64 TLX_3184

Triple Lynx

including 879.0 879.6 0.6 31.6 OSK-W-21-2479-W1 627.0 629.2 2.2 10.6 UDD_4100

Underdog

including 627.0 627.5 0.5 32.4 907.9 910.0 2.1 12.8 UDD_4910

Underdog

including 907.9 908.7 0.8 27.4 OSK-W-21-2479-W3 669.7 672.3 2.6 12.4 UDD_4100

Underdog

including 671.3 672.3 1.0 29.4 683.0 685.1 2.1 17.1 UDD_4102

Underdog

including 684.5 685.1 0.6 54.0 693.6 698.0 4.4 14.5 UDD_4104

Underdog

including 694.6 695.0 0.4 33.6 703.0 705.4 2.4 8.44 UDD_4104

Underdog

including 704.9 705.4 0.5 23.8 921.0 923.0 2.0 9.81 UDD_4513 Underdog 949.2 951.6 2.4 6.45 UDD_4910 Underdog 960.0 962.0 2.0 5.30 UDD_4910

Underdog

including 960.5 960.9 0.4 25.7 967.7 971.6 3.9 8.29 UDD_4514

Underdog

including 971.0 971.6 0.6 34.6 OSK-W-21-2486 814.5 816.8 2.3 9.02 UDD_4121

Underdog

including 815.7 816.0 0.3 20.1 and 816.5 816.8 0.3 39.6 1030.0 1032.0 2.0 4.19 UDD_4515

Underdog

including 1030.4 1031.0 0.6 10.8 1106.0 1108.2 2.2 3.96 UDD_4510

Underdog

including 1107.5 1107.9 0.4 15.9 OSK-W-21-2487-W4 672.0 674.4 2.4 20.8 LX4_3414

Lynx 4

including 672.6 673.2 0.6 56.2 OSK-W-21-2487-W5 700.5 702.9 2.4 12.4 LX4_3414

Lynx

including 702.3 702.9 0.6 49.4 OSK-W-21-2492-W2 783.6 785.7 2.1 385 67.9 LX4_3414

Lynx 4

including 784.3 784.7 0.4 1710 100 OSK-W-21-2499 201.9 204.0 2.1 4.65 F51_6008 F-51 OSK-W-21-2503 1069.0 1071.0 2.0 3.65 TLX_3162 Triple Lynx 1080.0 1082.1 2.1 39.3 TLX_3162

Triple Lynx

including 1080.3 1081.1 0.8 96.5 OSK-W-21-2505 198.2 202.0 3.8 26.0 24.6 F51_6008

F-51

including 201.0 201.5 0.5 111 100 206.0 208.5 2.5 45.8 F51_6008

F-51

including 208.0 208.5 0.5 97.3 OSK-W-21-2512 994.5 997.6 3.1 13.5 UDD_4514

Underdog

including 994.5 995.0 0.5 63.7 and 997.0 997.6 0.6 16.1 OSK-W-21-2512-W1 430.0 432.0 2.0 7.95 Caribou_2211 Caribou 731.0 733.0 2.0 5.00 UDD_4102

Underdog

including 731.7 732.2 0.5 19.4 OSK-W-21-2514 548.8 551.0 2.2 22.2 Caribou_2526

Caribou

including 548.8 549.7 0.9 52.3 OSK-W-21-2518 265.0 267.1 2.1 4.33 F51_6008

F-51

including 265.0 265.4 0.4 22.1 OSK-W-21-2520 551.0 553.0 2.0 18.1 Caribou_2211

Caribou

including 551.0 551.5 0.5 40.5 OSK-W-21-2523 880.0 883.0 3.0 15.1 UDD_4107

Underdog

including 882.0 883.0 1.0 33.8 OSK-W-21-2526 254.8 257.2 2.4 7.74 F51_6008

F-51

including 256.8 257.2 0.4 32.5 WST-20-0318 70.6 73.0 2.4 46.6 LXM_3311

Lynx

including 71.6 72.6 1.0 100 WST-20-0472 108.0 110.0 2.0 39.4 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 108.0 108.7 0.7 100 WST-21-0642 140.9 143.2 2.3 5.43 Bobcat_2350

Bobcat

including 142.8 143.2 0.4 16.2 WST-21-0645 92.0 94.0 2.0 3.90 Bobcat_2350

Bobcat

including 92.0 92.6 0.6 12.3 WST-21-0647 271.0 273.0 2.0 5.55 TLX_3131 Triple Lynx WST-21-0774 175.0 177.3 2.3 25.1 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx WST-21-0789B 331.0 333.2 2.2 20.9 15.9 TLX_3166

Triple Lynx

including 332.0 332.3 0.3 137 100 WST-21-0797 127.0 129.1 2.1 38.2 32.1 LXM_3334

Lynx

including 127.9 128.4 0.5 126 100 WST-21-0800 277.6 279.6 2.0 41.0 LXSW_3556

Lynx SW

including 277.6 278.5 0.9 88.5 309.5 311.6 2.1 3.80 LXSW_3556

Lynx SW

including 310.4 310.8 0.4 11.5 WST-21-0812 188.8 190.9 2.1 13.5 LXSW_3507

Lynx SW

including 190.1 190.9 0.8 35.0

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. UDD = Underdog, LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, TLX = Triple Lynx, and LXSW = Lynx Southwest.



Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-20-2406 489.3 492.0 2.7 3.89 Caribou

Caribou

including 490.2 491.0 0.8 12.8 OSK-W-21-777-W1 817.0 819.1 2.1 3.64 Underdog Underdog OSK-W-21-777-W2 1014.0 1016.0 2.0 8.54 Underdog

Underdog

including 1014.0 1014.7 0.7 23.0 1032.9 1035.5 2.6 8.71 Underdog

Underdog

including 1035.1 1035.5 0.4 17.7 OSK-W-21-1882-W1 861.7 863.7 2.0 4.21 Underdog

Underdog

including 863.0 863.7 0.7 12.0 OSK-W-21-2275-W6 830.0 832.0 2.0 6.12 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 830.5 830.8 0.3 38.2 OSK-W-21-2444 140.7 143.3 2.6 12.9 Caribou Caribou 183.8 186.4 2.6 18.4 13.9 Caribou

Caribou

including 184.7 185.0 0.3 139 100 OSK-W-21-2463-W2 797.0 799.2 2.2 3.79 Underdog Underdog 1046.9 1049.0 2.1 6.01 Underdog Underdog OSK-W-21-2463-W3 1012.8 1015.1 2.3 3.60 Underdog

Underdog

including 1013.3 1013.8 0.5 9.75 1078.0 1080.2 2.2 11.0 Underdog

Underdog

including 1079.6 1080.2 0.6 35.4 OSK-W-21-2479-W1 618.8 621.0 2.2 15.3 Underdog

Underdog

including 618.8 619.2 0.4 67.7 854.7 856.8 2.1 4.37 Underdog Underdog 896.0 898.0 2.0 8.16 Underdog

Underdog

including 896.9 897.6 0.7 22.7 OSK-W-21-2479-W2 624.6 627.1 2.5 8.19 Underdog

Underdog

including 625.3 625.9 0.6 32.4 950.9 953.0 2.1 4.20 Underdog

Underdog

including 950.9 951.4 0.5 16.6 974.0 976.0 2.0 16.3 Underdog Underdog OSK-W-21-2479-W3 465.0 467.0 2.0 4.74 Z27 Zone 27 483.1 485.7 2.6 11.3 Z27_1204

Zone 27

including 485.0 485.7 0.7 30.0 OSK-W-21-2479-W4 473.0 475.0 2.0 8.15 Z27

Zone 27

including 473.4 474.0 0.6 24.7 OSK-W-21-2483 382.0 384.0 2.0 6.33 Caribou Caribou OSK-W-21-2490 369.0 371.0 2.0 6.04 Caribou Caribou OSK-W-21-2512 430.2 432.3 2.1 4.71 Caribou Caribou OSK-W-21-2523 733.6 736.1 2.5 4.79 Underdog Underdog WST-21-0663 74.7 77.8 3.1 20.5 Bobcat

Bobcat

including 77.3 77.8 0.5 94.9 WST-21-0800 100.2 102.2 2.0 8.71 Bobcat

Bobcat

including 100.2 101.3 1.1 15.8 WST-21-0727A 358.1 360.8 2.7 6.84 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 358.1 359.0 0.9 16.2 WST-21-0756 352.2 354.7 2.5 6.91 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx WST-21-0789B 248.0 250.0 2.0 37.4 35.1 Lynx SW

Lynx SW

including 248.0 248.7 0.7 107 100 301.1 305.4 4.3 28.8 Lynx SW

Lynx SW

including 301.1 302.1 1.0 78.4 WST-21-0795A 403.9 406.0 2.1 3.98 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 403.9 404.4 0.5 11.5

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. Z27 = Zone 27, SW = Southwest.



Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-19-1827-W1 331 -58 1257 452506 5434390 403 2475 OSK-W-20-2275-W2 127 -49 1035 452888 5435583 409 3400 OSK-W-20-2292-W2 125 -54 1002 453035 5435561 420 3525 OSK-W-20-2313-W10 134 -52 1059 452965 5435583 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2371-W1 123 -53 1032 452996 5435363 412 3375 OSK-W-20-2397-W1 131 -58 1200 453451 5435594 412 3900 OSK-W-20-2406 333 -56 693 452633 5434281 400 2525 OSK-W-20-2423 332 -60 1326 452616 5434449 403 2600 OSK-W-21-777-W1 330 -59 969 452678 5434500 403 2675 OSK-W-21-777-W2 330 -59 1170 452678 5434500 403 2675 OSK-W-21-1827-W3 331 -58 996 452506 5434390 403 2475 OSK-W-21-1882-W1 328 -57 1197 452469 5434405 400 2450 OSK-W-21-1882-W2 328 -57 726 452469 5434405 400 2450 OSK-W-21-1882-W3 328 -57 1004 452469 5434405 400 2450 OSK-W-21-2067-W7 123 -53 1166 453241 5435697 416 3750 OSK-W-21-2275-W6 127 -49 864 452888 5435583 409 3400 OSK-W-21-2444 337 -59 636 452715 5434606 397 2775 OSK-W-21-2463-W2 339 -65 1325 452616 5434449 403 2600 OSK-W-21-2463-W3 339 -65 1299 452616 5434449 403 2600 OSK-W-21-2478-W3 128 -54 1080 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-21-2479-W1 344 -55 972 452315 5434419 399 2325 OSK-W-21-2479-W2 344 -55 990 452315 5434419 399 2325 OSK-W-21-2479-W3 344 -55 1014 452315 5434419 399 2325 OSK-W-21-2479-W4 344 -55 402 452315 5434419 399 2325 OSK-W-21-2483 328 -58 756 452731 5434634 397 2800 OSK-W-21-2486 334 -57 1167 452596 5434392 401 2550 OSK-W-21-2487-W4 359 -73 768 454135 5435058 397 4225 OSK-W-21-2487-W5 359 -73 771 454135 5435058 397 4225 OSK-W-21-2490 338 -61 786 452756 5434466 400 2725 OSK-W-21-2492-W2 122 -53 879 453687 5435676 401 4125 OSK-W-21-2499 158 -45 240 453484 5435967 403 4100 OSK-W-21-2503 126 -58 1080 453333 5435641 413 3800 OSK-W-21-2505 172 -42 243 453484 5435967 403 4100 OSK-W-21-2512 331 -54 855 452448 5434465 400 2475 OSK-W-21-2512-W1 331 -54 1089 452448 5434465 400 2475 OSK-W-21-2514 134 -55 618 452768 5435313 406 3150 OSK-W-21-2518 163 -46 282 453519 5436029 405 4150 OSK-W-21-2520 337 -56 351 452596 5434392 401 2550 OSK-W-21-2523 340 -58 114 452480 5434428 402 2475 OSK-W-21-2526 159 -44 287 453519 5436029 406 4150 WST-20-0318 149 -53 502 453227 5435125 135 3475 WST-20-0472 149 -23 223 453493 5435287 117 3775 WST-21-0642 149 -38 172 452955 5435003 253 3175 WST-21-0645 173 5 153 452954 5435002 255 3175 WST-21-0647 150 -59 345 453228 5435126 135 3475 WST-21-0663 164 -40 214 452954 5435003 253 3175 WST-21-0727A 146 -69 361 453507 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0756 131 -43 411 453357 5435273 15 3650 WST-21-0774 148 -40 724 453373 5435296 -26 3675 WST-21-0789B 125 -55 381 453106 5435066 231 3325 WST-21-0795A 153 -41 415 453257 5435209 96 3525 WST-21-0797 136 -47 136 453322 5435235 55 3600 WST-21-0800 135 -55 346 452954 5435003 252 3175 WST-21-0812 149 -51 370 452954 5435003 253 3175

Caribou Zone

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Zone 27

Mineralization most commonly occurs as replacement-type characterized by 5% to 50% disseminated, stringer, semi-massive or stockwork pyrite, ptygmatic tourmaline veins, quartz-tourmaline crustiform veins, local quartz-carbonate veins, and local visible gold. Mineralization is associated with moderate to strong sericite, weak to strong silica, weak chlorite and carbonate and locally weak fuchsite and is hosted in strongly altered andesites, in or at the contact of the rhyolite, or along the contacts with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

F-Zones

Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ± ankerite veinlets or as replacement type in shear zones and is characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Bobcat

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite veins controlled by northeast trending faults and shears and to a lesser extent in minor crustiform quartz-tourmaline-ankerite-pyrite veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockwork. Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics, rhyolites near faults, or at the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Underdog

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (± tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE“) defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project” dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

