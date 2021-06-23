CleanSpark Named to Russell 2000 Index and Welcomes Blockchain Expert Bernardo Schucman as Senior Vice President

As a new addition to the management team at CleanSpark, Schucman will oversee its Bitcoin mining and data center operations. He brings with him over seven years of Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency data center operations experience and most recently served as the co-founder and CEO of both Fastblock and ATL Data Centers (“ATL”) prior to ATL being acquired by CleanSpark. In addition to his cryptocurrency expertise, Schucman has more than 20 years of experience as a tech entrepreneur, software engineer and blockchain engineer in the U.S. and Brazil.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company” or “CleanSpark”), a diversified software, services and clean Bitcoin mining company, today announced that it is set to join the Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28. The Russell 2000 is a benchmark stock index comprised of 2,000 publicly-traded small-capitalization companies. The Company also recently appointed industry veteran Bernardo Schucman as the Senior Vice President of its Atlanta-based Bitcoin mining center.

CleanSpark President and CEO Zachary Bradford says, “Bernardo has been consulting with the Company since we purchased ATL Data Centers. We are thrilled to officially welcome him and his wealth of experience to lead our Atlanta mining team as we continue to grow rapidly, profitably and as efficiently as possible. CleanSpark succeeded in its bid to purchase ATL last December because of CleanSpark’s proven track record in energy, which is the backbone of cryptocurrency mining. We also shared a common belief with Bernardo on the importance of renewable and carbon free energy sources to support the future of the blockchain. Bernardo’s impressive background and industry expertise will be an asset to the Company.”

Mr. Bradford added, “CleanSpark’s presence in the Russell 2000 index is another monumental moment that is a result of the considerable growth over the past year.”

The Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000Ò Index or small-cap Russell 2000Ò Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.