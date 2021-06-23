Cognex Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) will release earnings for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the market closes, and will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The earnings release and conference call are scheduled to coincide with the company’s expected filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ending July 4, 2021.

The telephone number for the live call is (877) 704-4573 (or (201) 389-0911 if outside the United States). A replay will begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 5, 2021, and will run continuously until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sunday, August 8, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is (877) 660-6853 (or (201) 612-7415 if outside the United States) and the access code is 13720531.