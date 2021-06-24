checkAd

NFON AG enters into strategic partnership with Italian WebRTC pioneer

NFON AG enters into strategic partnership with Italian WebRTC pioneer

24.06.2021
NFON AG enters into strategic partnership with Italian WebRTC pioneer

- NFON to acquire minority stake in Meetecho, an internationally recognized thought leader in WebRTC technology

- Clear commitment to the independent implementation of the NFON Group's Unified Communications strategy

- Direct access to industry-leading WebRTC expertise to accelerate the expansion of its own video tech stack

- Both companies want to jointly leverage the significant potential of Janus Server

 

Munich, June 24, 2021 - NFON, European provider of voice-centric business communications from the cloud, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Italian company Meetecho. As part of this partnership, NFON takes a 24.9% stake in Meetecho. At the same time, a service, and collaboration agreement was reached to jointly leverage the further potential of the Janus WebRTC Server in the product portfolios of both companies.

Dr. Klaus von Rottkay, CEO of NFON AG, sees the move as a clear commitment by NFON to its focused Unified Communications strategy: "The strategic partnership with Meetecho gives us direct access to industry-leading WebRTC know-how and accelerates the implementation of our own Unified Communications strategy. This is an important step in strengthening our independence from third-party technology in the long term."

Meetecho was founded in 2009 as a spin-off of the University of Naples and the Janus WebRTC Server was released as open-source technology. Accordingly, in addition to commercial support and licensing, Meetecho primarily offers consulting and streaming services in connection with the Janus WebRTC Server. This is based on the open web standard WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) and enables real-time communication, which is important for video, voice, and data transmissions. On this basis, powerful solutions for voice and video communication can be created. Due to its multifunctional and modular design and its proven performance, the Janus WebRTC Server has been adopted for their WebRTC needs by many companies and organizations, including the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Twitter, Highfive and Alibaba Cloud.

