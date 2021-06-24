25-year anniversary: From startup to global FinTech company

checkAd

The Swiss software company CREALOGIX is today celebrating 25 years in business. Established as an innovative startup, CREALOGIX has now grown to be a global FinTech company but has not lost its original pioneering spirit. To mark a quarter of a century in existence, CREALOGIX is gifting itself new, modern and sustainable office space in Zurich.

CREALOGIX was founded on 26 June 1996 as a four-man startup and, after its listing on the stock exchange in 2000, was soon transformed from a pure service provider into a global software manufacture for digital banking products. A quarter of a century after its founding, the FinTech company is still characterised by the pioneering spirit of its early years, and so still today CREALOGIX continues to develop banking solutions of the future for its clients. 'In such a quickly changing market, it is especially important to implement the technological developments promptly and cost-effectively. This is precisely where our strength lies, as an innovative digital banking expert and SaaS provider,' says CREALOGIX CEO Oliver Weber.

From the first Swiss e-banking to successful expansion
Back in 1997, CREALOGIX developed Switzerland's first 'Internet Banking' for Credit Suisse, and in subsequent years rose to become the market leader in Switzerland with its online banking solutions. In addition to classic online and mobile banking systems, different software products in the fields of digital banking, e-payment and digital learning & education were added over the course of time. The centrepiece of the company's services is the Digital Hub. It secures financial institutes with a scalable and open architecture and lays the foundations for sustainable digitalisation.

Thanks to successful expansion such as its entry onto the German market in 2011 and the opening of offices in other financial centres such as London and Singapore (2014), CREALOGIX grew from being a Swiss startup to a global FinTech company, now with around 660 employees. In 2019, CREALOGIX expanded into Saudi Arabia and for the first time recorded an annual turnover of more than CHF 100 million

