The First Bancorp Declares Second Quarter Dividend

The Board of Directors of The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC), the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share. This first quarter dividend is payable July 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 8, 2021. Based on the June 23, 2021 closing price of $29.88 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.28 per share translates to a yield of 4.28%.

"The second quarter dividend of $0.32 per share represents an increase of $0.01 per share from the prior quarter, which is an annualized increase of 3.2%," remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "The First Bancorp followed record annual earnings in 2020 with a quarterly earnings record in the first quarter of 2021. I'm pleased that the Company's Board of Directors opted to share this success with our shareholders in the form of a dividend increase."