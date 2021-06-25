Fury Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

checkAd

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY) and (NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General & Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on June 24, 2021. Fury is pleased to confirm that each director nominee listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 21, 2021 (the "Circular") in connection with the Meeting and as filed on SEDAR on May 28, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting, or until their successors are otherwise elected or appointed.

A total of 46,092,599 of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 39.08% of the outstanding Common Shares.

1. Number of Directors

By resolution passed, the number of directors of the Company was set at seven (7). The result of the vote on the number of directors of the board was as follows:

 

Number of Votes For

Votes For (%)

Number of Votes Against

Votes Against (%)

Setting the Number of Directors at Seven (7)

31,183,005

99.22

246,120

0.78

2. Election of Directors

By resolution passed, each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Circular was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the votes on the election of the board of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Number of Votes For

Votes For (%)

Number of Votes Withheld

Votes Withheld (%)

Ivan Bebek

31,151,324

99.12

277,568

0.88

Michael Timmins

31,168,669

99.17

260,223

0.83

Jeffrey R. Mason

31,062,317

98.83

366,575

1.17

Steve Cook

31,152,061

99.12

276,831

0.88

Michael Hoffman

31,055,500

98.81

373,392

1.19

Alison Sagateh (Saga) Williams

30,140,945

95.90

1,287,947

4.10

Forrester A. Clark

30,160,652

95.96

1,268,240

4.04

3. Appointment and Renumeration of Auditors

By resolution, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The result of the vote on the appointment and renumeration of the auditor was as follows:

 

Number of Votes For

Votes For (%)

Number of Votes Withheld

Votes Withheld (%)

Deloitte, Chartered Professional Accountants

45,682,523

99.11

410,075

0.89

4. Special Resolution to Approve Certain Amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation

By special resolution, the amendment to the Articles of the Company to provide for communications with shareholders using the "notice-and-access" provisions of applicable securities laws, as more specifically set out in the Circular, was approved. The result of the vote on special resolution to amend the Articles of the Company was as follows:

 

Number of Votes For

Votes For (%)

Number of Votes Against

Votes Against (%)

Amendments to the Articles of the Company

31,045,947

98.78

383,177

1.22

Voting results have been reported and published on www.sedar.com.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited
Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury will aggressively grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:
Salisha Ilyas 
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (844) 601-0841
Email: info@furygoldmines.com
Website: www.furygoldmines.com

SOURCE: Fury Gold Mines



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653074/Fury-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Gen ...

