Fury Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

A total of 46,092,599 of the Company's common shares (" Common Shares ") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 39.08 % of the outstanding Common Shares.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY) and (NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General & Special Meeting (the " Meeting ") of Shareholders held on June 24, 2021. Fury is pleased to confirm that each director nominee listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 21, 2021 (the " Circular ") in connection with the Meeting and as filed on SEDAR on May 28, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting, or until their successors are otherwise elected or appointed.

1. Number of Directors

By resolution passed, the number of directors of the Company was set at seven (7). The result of the vote on the number of directors of the board was as follows:

Number of Votes For Votes For (%) Number of Votes Against Votes Against (%) Setting the Number of Directors at Seven (7) 31,183,005 99.22 246,120 0.78

2. Election of Directors

By resolution passed, each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Circular was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the votes on the election of the board of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee Number of Votes For Votes For (%) Number of Votes Withheld Votes Withheld (%) Ivan Bebek 31,151,324 99.12 277,568 0.88 Michael Timmins 31,168,669 99.17 260,223 0.83 Jeffrey R. Mason 31,062,317 98.83 366,575 1.17 Steve Cook 31,152,061 99.12 276,831 0.88 Michael Hoffman 31,055,500 98.81 373,392 1.19 Alison Sagateh (Saga) Williams 30,140,945 95.90 1,287,947 4.10 Forrester A. Clark 30,160,652 95.96 1,268,240 4.04

3. Appointment and Renumeration of Auditors

By resolution, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The result of the vote on the appointment and renumeration of the auditor was as follows:

Number of Votes For Votes For (%) Number of Votes Withheld Votes Withheld (%) Deloitte, Chartered Professional Accountants 45,682,523 99.11 410,075 0.89

4. Special Resolution to Approve Certain Amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation

By special resolution, the amendment to the Articles of the Company to provide for communications with shareholders using the "notice-and-access" provisions of applicable securities laws, as more specifically set out in the Circular, was approved. The result of the vote on special resolution to amend the Articles of the Company was as follows:

Number of Votes For Votes For (%) Number of Votes Against Votes Against (%) Amendments to the Articles of the Company 31,045,947 98.78 383,177 1.22

Voting results have been reported and published on www.sedar.com.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury will aggressively grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:

Salisha Ilyas

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: (844) 601-0841

Email: info@furygoldmines.com

Website: www.furygoldmines.com

SOURCE: Fury Gold Mines

