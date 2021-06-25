Support for the offer intended

Tele Columbus AG: Delisting offer announced by Kublai GmbH

- Offer price is expected to be EUR 3.25

- Application for revocation of the admission to trading on the Regulated Market is expected to be filed before the end of the acceptance period of the offer

Berlin, 24 June 2021. The Management Board of Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17) takes note of yesterday's decision of Kublai GmbH to make a public delisting tender offer. In the Offer Document dated 29 January 2021, Kublai had reserved the right to make a delisting offer in the event of a successful offer, depending on the market environment. Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, the Management Board of Tele Columbus will support the Bidder within the scope of its duties as a corporate body and will also file an application for the revocation of the admission of the Tele Columbus Shares to trading on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange before the expiry of the acceptance period of the Delisting Offer.

The Management Board, the Supervisory Board and the major shareholder Kublai GmbH are convinced that Tele Columbus AG is better positioned as a de-listed company. After completion of the voluntary public takeover offer in April 2021 and the capital increase with subscription rights in the amount of approximately €475 million in May 2021, Kublai GmbH currently directly holds approximately 94.4% of the share capital of Tele Columbus AG. The remaining free float consequently holds less than 6% of the outstanding shares. The average daily trading volume has also decreased significantly in recent weeks.