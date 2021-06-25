checkAd

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Delisting offer announced by Kublai GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.06.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Delisting/Miscellaneous
Tele Columbus AG: Delisting offer announced by Kublai GmbH

25.06.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Support for the offer intended

Tele Columbus AG: Delisting offer announced by Kublai GmbH

- Offer price is expected to be EUR 3.25

- Application for revocation of the admission to trading on the Regulated Market is expected to be filed before the end of the acceptance period of the offer

Berlin, 24 June 2021. The Management Board of Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17) takes note of yesterday's decision of Kublai GmbH to make a public delisting tender offer. In the Offer Document dated 29 January 2021, Kublai had reserved the right to make a delisting offer in the event of a successful offer, depending on the market environment. Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, the Management Board of Tele Columbus will support the Bidder within the scope of its duties as a corporate body and will also file an application for the revocation of the admission of the Tele Columbus Shares to trading on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange before the expiry of the acceptance period of the Delisting Offer.

The Management Board, the Supervisory Board and the major shareholder Kublai GmbH are convinced that Tele Columbus AG is better positioned as a de-listed company. After completion of the voluntary public takeover offer in April 2021 and the capital increase with subscription rights in the amount of approximately €475 million in May 2021, Kublai GmbH currently directly holds approximately 94.4% of the share capital of Tele Columbus AG. The remaining free float consequently holds less than 6% of the outstanding shares. The average daily trading volume has also decreased significantly in recent weeks.

Seite 1 von 4
Tele Columbus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Tele Columbus AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Delisting offer announced by Kublai GmbH DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Delisting/Miscellaneous Tele Columbus AG: Delisting offer announced by Kublai GmbH 25.06.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE Support for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Tele Columbus AG; Bieter: Kublai GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung Deposit Solutions GmbH fusioniert mit Raisin GmbH
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the First ...
DGAP-News: Megawatt ernennt 'Elmore Limited' zur Leitung der Feldarbeiten in den erstklassigen australischen ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Multitude SE successfully places EUR 50 million in perpetual bonds qualifying as IFRS ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Vorstandsvorsitzender strebt keine weitere Amtszeit an
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
EQS-News: Relief Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting 2021 of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG: ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Delisting-Erwerbsangebot durch Kublai GmbH angekündigt (deutsch)
13:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Delisting-Erwerbsangebot durch Kublai GmbH angekündigt
24.06.21
Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Tele Columbus AG; Bieter: Kublai GmbH
24.06.21
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Tele Columbus AG; Bieter: Kublai GmbH
10.06.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: PUR Business Datacenter Leipzig erfolgreich zertifiziert (deutsch)
10.06.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: PŸUR Business Datacenter Leipzig erfolgreich zertifiziert
10.06.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: PŸUR Business data centre in Leipzig successfully certified
27.05.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Solider Jahresauftakt 2021 für Tele Columbus (deutsch)
27.05.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Solider Jahresauftakt 2021 für Tele Columbus
27.05.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Sound start into 2021 for Tele Columbus