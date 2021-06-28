checkAd

EQS-News PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports Decisions of Annual General Shareholder Meeting

PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports Decisions of Annual General Shareholder Meeting

28.06.2021 / 12:00 MSK
MECHEL REPORTS DECISIONS OF ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

 

Moscow, Russia - June 28, 2021 - Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL, MOEX: MTLR), a leading Russian mining and metals company, announces the decisions made by the annual general shareholder meeting held on June 25 by correspondence.

 

The shareholders decided on the following:

 

- not to pay an annual dividend with respect to ordinary shares; 

 

- to pay an annual dividend of 1.17 rubles per one preferred share;

 

- to make the list of persons entitled to receive dividends for preferred shares based on the data in the Mechel PAO Shareholders' Register as of July 13, 2021. The payments are to be made by bank transfer in accordance with current Russian law;

 

- to allocate 162,345,590.55 rubles for payment of dividends for listed preferred shares;

 

- to leave the remainder of profit of previous years (7,408,477,471.33 rubles) unallocated.

 

- to elect to the Board of Directors:

1. Igor V. Zyuzin

2. Alexander N. Shokhin

3. Alexander N. Kotsky

4. Yury N. Malyshev

5. Alexander D. Orishchin

6. Georgy G. Petrov

7. Oleg V. Korzhov

8. Viktor A. Trigubko

9. Irina N. Ipeeva

 

- to approve Energy Consulting AO as Mechel PAO's auditor.

Mechel PAO

Ekaterina Videman

Tel: + 7 495 221 88 88

ekaterina.videman@mechel.com

