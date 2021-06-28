checkAd

QAD Inc. to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of approximately $2 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, QAD shareholders will receive $87.50 per share of Class A Common Stock or Class B Common Stock in cash.

Upon completion of the transaction, QAD will become a private company with the flexibility to continue investing in the development and deployment of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software and related enterprise software for manufacturing companies around the world. Anton Chilton will continue to lead QAD as CEO, and the Company will maintain its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California.

“Today’s announcement, which is the culmination of a comprehensive process, represents a compelling opportunity to build on QAD’s impressive legacy and strong momentum while maximizing value for shareholders,” said Mr. Chilton. “Thoma Bravo has a deep appreciation for the world-class team, reputation and portfolio we have built at QAD, and with their strong support we are excited to take our business to the next level. As a private company owned by Thoma Bravo, we will have enhanced flexibility, focus and resources to invest in – and capitalize on – our expanding growth opportunities, and help our customers thrive in an increasingly dynamic manufacturing environment.”

“Over the past four decades, we’ve grown QAD from a locally sourced, one-person start-up to a leading, trusted global provider of ERP solutions. Today we are beginning our next chapter of growth,” said QAD Founder and President Pamela Lopker. “Since QAD’s founding in 1979, our customers, our technology and the manufacturing industry have evolved significantly – and, at every step, QAD has adapted swiftly to maintain and build our leadership position. Global manufacturers are facing ever-increasing challenges, and we are pleased that our customers around the world can continue to rely on QAD’s next generation solutions to keep pace with emerging business disruptors. Through this partnership, we will be even better positioned to build on our strong foundation and enhance our value proposition.”

