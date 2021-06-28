checkAd

USD Partners Announces New Renewable Diesel Contract at West Colton Terminal and the Creation by US Development Group of USD Clean Fuels LLC to Provide Production and Logistics Solutions to Clean Energy Industry

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) (“USDP” or the “Partnership”) announced today that the Partnership has entered into a Terminal Services Agreement with USD Clean Fuels LLC (“USDCF”), a newly-formed subsidiary of US Development Group, LLC (“USDG”). The Terminal Services Agreement provides for the inbound shipment of renewable diesel on rail and the outbound shipment of the product on tank trucks to local consumers. The agreement has an initial term of five years with a target commencement date of December 1, 2021, and is supported by a minimum throughput commitment to USDCF from an investment-grade rated, refining customer as well as a performance guaranty from USDG.

“We are excited to announce this very accretive opportunity at the Partnership. This opportunity is incremental to our existing ethanol business at West Colton and is projected to generate additional Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.0 million per year at the Partnership over the five-year term,” said Adam Altsuler, the Partnership’s Chief Financial Officer. “Total capital associated with the opportunity is approximately $1.8 million, which we intend to fund from cash flows from operations.”

USDCF is a newly-created entity formed by USDG, the Partnership’s sponsor, to focus on providing production and logistics solutions to the growing market for clean energy transportation fuels.

“USDG has created USD Clean Fuels in response to a structural shift in demand associated with decarbonizing the transportation fuels sector,” said Brad Sanders, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for USDG. “We believe our assets, capabilities and vision are ideally suited to serve our customers’ growth plans in clean fuels in terms of both geography and product offering (renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, etc.). We are thrilled to be able to bring cleaner and sustainable industry solutions to California fuel markets, and we look forward to more announcements in the future as the industry and clean fuels markets continue to evolve.”

In connection with the execution of the Terminal Services Agreement, the Partnership entered into a Marketing Agreement with USDCF granting USDCF the right to market and develop renewable diesel growth projects at the West Colton terminal. Additionally, USDG entered into to an amended and restated Omnibus Agreement with the Partnership to extend the term of the Partnership’s right of first offer on any midstream infrastructure assets that the sponsor may develop, construct, or acquire, which would include any renewable diesel growth projects at the West Colton Terminal, for an additional five years, subject to certain conditions. The Partnership’s right of first offer was otherwise set to expire in October of 2021.

