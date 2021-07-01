checkAd

Argo Group Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 21:00  |   |   |   

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo”) (NYSE: ARGO), announced today it will release 2021 second quarter financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, August 2, 2021. Argo management will conduct an investor conference call starting at 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Instructions for Connecting to the August 3, 2021, Conference Call

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/links/argo210803.html. Participants in the U.S. can access the call by dialing +1-877-291-5203. Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing +1-412-902-6610. Please ask the operator to be connected to the Argo Group earnings call.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through August 10, 2021, to callers in the U.S. by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (conference 10158065). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the telephone replay by dialing +1-412-317-0088 (conference 10158065).

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by Standard & Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.

