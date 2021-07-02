Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Announces Quarterly Rebalancing of Fund

Proof-of-stake blockchain platform Cardano has been added to the Fund’s Portfolio

New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments , the world’s largest digital currency asset manager and manager of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX: GDLC) (the Fund), today announced the updated Fund Component weightings for the Fund in connection with its quarterly review.

In accordance with the Fund's construction criteria, Grayscale has adjusted the Fund’s portfolio by selling certain amounts of the existing Fund Components in proportion to their respective weightings and using the cash proceeds to purchase Cardano (ADA). This announcement follows the April 2021 news that Grayscale adjusted the Fund’s portfolio and purchased Chainlink (LINK).

“We are excited to welcome Cardano to our Digital Large Cap Fund’s portfolio as we work to ensure that our diversified Fund can safely hold assets that collectively comprise 70% of the entire digital asset market,” said Edward McGee, Vice President of Finance at Grayscale. “Digital currencies represent a unique opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios, and at Grayscale, we are proud to provide our investors with access to leading digital currencies through regulated, familiar product offerings.”

Cardano is a smart contract platform created by Charles Hoskinson, a co-founder of Ethereum. Informed by academic research, Cardano aims to improve upon the scalability, security, and efficiency of Ethereum by using a novel proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Ouroboros. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network that allows holders to engage in peer-to-peer transactions and stake as collateral to contribute to the network’s consensus mechanism.

At the end of the day on July 1, 2021, the Fund Components were a basket of 67.47% Bitcoin (BTC), 25.39% Ethereum (ETH), 4.26% Cardano (ADA), 1.03% Bitcoin Cash (BCH), 0.99% Litecoin (LTC), and 0.86% Chainlink (LINK) and each Share represented 0.00044919 Bitcoin (BTC), 0.00263059 Ethereum (ETH), 0.71069603 Cardano (ADA), 0.0046159 Bitcoin Cash (BCH), 0.00160755 Litecoin (LTC), and 0.01053027 Chainlink (LINK). The Fund does not generate any income and regularly distributes Fund Components to pay for its ongoing expenses. Therefore, the amount of Fund Components represented by each Share gradually decreases over time.