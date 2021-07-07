UGI Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Employers in the Greater Philadelphia Region

“UGI has a long history of strengthening the communities we serve by providing financial assistance and supporting employee volunteer efforts. Our dedicated teams of employees continue to make meaningful impact in our communities,” said Roger Perreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI Corporation. “We are honored to receive this recognition and will continue to support and partner with organizations that are committed to strengthening our communities through greater inclusion and equity.”

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has been named a 2021 honoree of The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia by Philadelphia Foundation, in partnership with Points of Light and local partners. Modeled after Points of Light’s national program, The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia provides a standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how employers use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company.

Since 2011, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and has showcased how companies use their time, skills and other resources to drive social impact in their business and community.

“Philadelphia Foundation is proud to recognize UGI’s outstanding civic engagement,” said Pedro Ramos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Philadelphia Foundation. “All of the 2021 honorees have demonstrated great passion and dedication to making a meaningful impact in the local communities they serve. It is this type of commitment that resonates throughout a region and sets the standard for corporate stewardship. We thank UGI for their efforts and congratulate them on this exciting honor.”

Also in keeping with Philadelphia Foundation’s role in advancing civic initiatives through partnerships and collaboration, it serves as home to the Greater Philadelphia Corporate Volunteer Council, as well as the Key Skills Hub – an ecosystem that matches community nonprofits with skills-based volunteers, free of charge.

“Points of Light believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical to strengthening communities, and The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia honorees including UGI exemplify that,” said Natalye Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Points of Light. “Their inclusiveness and comprehensive approach to corporate citizenship, as well as their responsiveness to reflect, learn from each other and respond to community needs, make the Greater Philadelphia region a better place for all. We are so pleased to recognize them for taking their civic responsibility seriously, and for the role they play in shaping their communities.”