checkAd

UGI Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Employers in the Greater Philadelphia Region

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has been named a 2021 honoree of The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia by Philadelphia Foundation, in partnership with Points of Light and local partners. Modeled after Points of Light’s national program, The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia provides a standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how employers use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company.

“UGI has a long history of strengthening the communities we serve by providing financial assistance and supporting employee volunteer efforts. Our dedicated teams of employees continue to make meaningful impact in our communities,” said Roger Perreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI Corporation. “We are honored to receive this recognition and will continue to support and partner with organizations that are committed to strengthening our communities through greater inclusion and equity.”

Since 2011, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and has showcased how companies use their time, skills and other resources to drive social impact in their business and community.

“Philadelphia Foundation is proud to recognize UGI’s outstanding civic engagement,” said Pedro Ramos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Philadelphia Foundation. “All of the 2021 honorees have demonstrated great passion and dedication to making a meaningful impact in the local communities they serve. It is this type of commitment that resonates throughout a region and sets the standard for corporate stewardship. We thank UGI for their efforts and congratulate them on this exciting honor.”

Also in keeping with Philadelphia Foundation’s role in advancing civic initiatives through partnerships and collaboration, it serves as home to the Greater Philadelphia Corporate Volunteer Council, as well as the Key Skills Hub – an ecosystem that matches community nonprofits with skills-based volunteers, free of charge.

“Points of Light believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical to strengthening communities, and The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia honorees including UGI exemplify that,” said Natalye Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Points of Light. “Their inclusiveness and comprehensive approach to corporate citizenship, as well as their responsiveness to reflect, learn from each other and respond to community needs, make the Greater Philadelphia region a better place for all. We are so pleased to recognize them for taking their civic responsibility seriously, and for the role they play in shaping their communities.”

Seite 1 von 2
UGI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UGI Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Employers in the Greater Philadelphia Region UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has been named a 2021 honoree of The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia by Philadelphia Foundation, in partnership with Points of Light and local partners. Modeled after Points of Light’s national program, The Civic 50 Greater …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Arkema Acquires a Stake in Verkor Capital and Accelerates Its Batteries Strategy in Europe
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
Welbilt Confirms Receipt of Revised Proposal From Ali Group
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
UGI Names New VP, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.06.21