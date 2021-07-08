U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the U.S. Xpress Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on July 22, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13720615. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on July 29, 2021.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Thursday, July 22, 2021 and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the same day.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.usxpress.com. The on-line replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

To learn more about U.S. Xpress, please visit the company's website at www.usxpress.com. U.S. Xpress uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Financial and other material information regarding U.S. Xpress is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

USX Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005655/en/