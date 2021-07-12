checkAd

Titan Medical Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 13:30  |  56   |   |   

Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq:TMDI; TSX:TMD), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced the appointment of Stephen Lemieux as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Lemieux has more than 18 years of experience working in Nasdaq and TSX listed companies primarily focused in the health care industry. Mr. Lemieux has been involved with or led numerous debt and equity financings, licensing and M&A transactions valued at over $400 million. Previously, Mr. Lemieux served as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of NeuPath Health Inc. (TSXV:NPTH). Mr. Lemieux is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Master of Management & Professional Accounting degree from the University of Toronto.

“Titan is an innovation leader in robotic single access surgery, and I believe this is an exciting time to be joining Titan as the Enos robotic single access surgical system advances toward several significant milestones. I am pleased to be joining such a talented and dedicated team,” said Mr. Lemieux. “I look forward to providing my financial expertise and capital markets experience to support Titan’s goals and upcoming milestones.”

“We are excited to welcome Stephen to Titan,” said David McNally, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His wealth of knowledge and experience will be instrumental in helping Titan evolve our financial systems and capital markets strategy, achieve upcoming milestones, and executing upon our vision.”

CFO Transition
 Current CFO, Monique Delorme, will be leaving the Company effective immediately; however, Ms. Delorme will be retained in an advisory capacity through March 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.

"We would like to thank Monique for her contributions to Titan through a period of great change. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, during the past 12 months we executed development and license agreements with Medtronic, built out and staffed a research and development facility in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and completed several financings, all of which would not have been possible without Monique’s support,” said David McNally. “We are grateful for her commitment and tireless effort and consummate professionalism through this transition period.”

Seite 1 von 3


Titan Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Titan Medical Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq:TMDI; TSX:TMD), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced the appointment of Stephen Lemieux as the Chief Financial Officer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of NEM S.r.l.
Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing off the Operation of ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste