Titan Medical Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq:TMDI; TSX:TMD), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced the appointment of Stephen Lemieux as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Lemieux has more than 18 years of experience working in Nasdaq and TSX listed companies primarily focused in the health care industry. Mr. Lemieux has been involved with or led numerous debt and equity financings, licensing and M&A transactions valued at over $400 million. Previously, Mr. Lemieux served as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of NeuPath Health Inc. (TSXV:NPTH). Mr. Lemieux is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Master of Management & Professional Accounting degree from the University of Toronto.

“Titan is an innovation leader in robotic single access surgery, and I believe this is an exciting time to be joining Titan as the Enos robotic single access surgical system advances toward several significant milestones. I am pleased to be joining such a talented and dedicated team,” said Mr. Lemieux. “I look forward to providing my financial expertise and capital markets experience to support Titan’s goals and upcoming milestones.”

“We are excited to welcome Stephen to Titan,” said David McNally, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His wealth of knowledge and experience will be instrumental in helping Titan evolve our financial systems and capital markets strategy, achieve upcoming milestones, and executing upon our vision.”

CFO Transition

Current CFO, Monique Delorme, will be leaving the Company effective immediately; however, Ms. Delorme will be retained in an advisory capacity through March 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.

"We would like to thank Monique for her contributions to Titan through a period of great change. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, during the past 12 months we executed development and license agreements with Medtronic, built out and staffed a research and development facility in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and completed several financings, all of which would not have been possible without Monique’s support,” said David McNally. “We are grateful for her commitment and tireless effort and consummate professionalism through this transition period.”