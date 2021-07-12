checkAd

RenaissanceRe Announces Redemption of 5.375% Series E Preference Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 22:29  |  45   |   |   

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) announced today that it has decided to call all 11,000,000 of its outstanding 5.375% Series E Preference Shares (NYSE: RNRPRE; CUSIP: G7498P 119) (the “Series E Preference Shares”) for mandatory redemption on August 11, 2021. The redemption price will be $25.00 per Series E Preference Share, plus accrued and unpaid dividends to August 10, 2021. The Company will use a portion of the proceeds of its previously announced offering of depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a 4.20% Series G Preference Share, which closed July 12, 2021, to redeem the Series E Preference Shares.

All of the outstanding Series E Preference Shares will be called for redemption. On and after the redemption date, the Series E Preference Shares so redeemed will no longer be deemed to be outstanding, dividends on such Series E Preference Shares will cease to accrue, and all rights of the holders of such Series E Preference Shares will cease, except for the right to receive the redemption price, without interest thereon, upon surrender of such Series E Preference Shares.

The notice of redemption has been mailed to registered holders of the Series E Preference Shares today. Requests for additional copies of the notice of redemption and the related materials should be directed to the redemption agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., at 150 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements made in this Press Release reflect RenaissanceRe’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the following: the uncertainty of the continuing and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including measures taken in response thereto and the effect of legislative, regulatory and judicial influences on the Company’s financial performance and the Company’s ability to conduct its business; the frequency and severity of catastrophic and other events the Company covers; the effectiveness of the Company’s claims and claim expense reserving process; the effect of climate change on the Company’s business, including the trend towards increasingly frequent and severe climate events; the Company’s ability to maintain its financial strength ratings; the effect of emerging claims and coverage issues; collection on claimed retrocessional coverage, and new retrocessional reinsurance being available on acceptable terms and providing the coverage that the Company intended to obtain; the highly competitive nature of the Company’s industry, resulting in consolidation of competitors, customers and insurance and reinsurance brokers, and the Company’s reliance on a small and decreasing number of brokers for the preponderance of its revenue; the Company’s exposure to credit loss from counterparties in the normal course of business; the effect of continued challenging economic conditions throughout the world; the performance of the Company’s investment portfolio and financial market volatility; a contention by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service that Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. or any of the Company’s other Bermuda subsidiaries is subject to taxation in the U.S.; the effects of U.S. tax reform legislation, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development or European Union (“EU”) measures and possible future tax reform legislation and regulations, including changes to the tax treatment of the Company’s shareholders or investors in its joint ventures or other entities the Company manages; the effect of cybersecurity risks, including technology breaches or failure, on the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business strategies and initiatives, and the success of any of the Company’s strategic investments or acquisitions, including its ability to manage its operations as its product and geographical diversity increases; the Company’s ability to retain its key senior officers and to attract or retain the executives and employees necessary to manage its business; the Company’s ability to effectively manage capital on behalf of investors in joint ventures or other entities it manages; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; soft reinsurance underwriting market conditions; changes in the method for determining the London Inter-bank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and the replacement of LIBOR; losses the Company could face from terrorism, political unrest or war; the Company’s ability to determine any impairments taken on its investments; the effects of inflation; the ability of the Company’s ceding companies and delegated authority counterparties to accurately assess the risks they underwrite; the effect of operational risks, including system or human failures; the Company’s ability to raise capital if necessary; the Company’s ability to comply with covenants in its debt agreements; changes to the accounting rules and regulatory systems applicable to the Company’s business, including changes in Bermuda laws or regulations or as a result of increased global regulation of the insurance and reinsurance industries; the Company’s dependence on the ability of its operating subsidiaries to declare and pay dividends; aspects of the Company’s corporate structure that may discourage third-party takeovers and other transactions; difficulties investors may have in serving process or enforcing judgments against the Company in the U.S.; the cyclical nature of the reinsurance and insurance industries; adverse legislative developments that reduce the size of the private markets the Company serves or impede their future growth and other political, regulatory or industry initiatives adversely impacting the Company; the Company’s ability to comply with applicable sanctions and foreign corrupt practices laws; international restrictions on the writing of reinsurance by foreign companies and government intervention in the natural catastrophe market; the Company’s need to make many estimates and judgments in the preparation of its financial statements; the effect of the exit by the United Kingdom from the EU; and other factors affecting future results disclosed in RenaissanceRe’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and prospectus supplement dated July 7, 2021.

Seite 1 von 2
RenaissanceRe Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RenaissanceRe Announces Redemption of 5.375% Series E Preference Shares RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) announced today that it has decided to call all 11,000,000 of its outstanding 5.375% Series E Preference Shares (NYSE: RNRPRE; CUSIP: G7498P 119) (the “Series E Preference …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series G Preference Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21RenaissanceRe Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Its Main Subsidiaries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten