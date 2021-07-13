Rudolph and Sletten Breaks Ground on $152 Million Courthouse in Santa Rosa

The new criminal courthouse is located on the Sonoma County Administration Center campus, north of downtown Santa Rosa. The site is just east of the Hall of Justice, on a cleared site where the Old Jail facility was located.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Rudolph and Sletten, has received notice to proceed for a new courts facility for the Judicial Council of California in Santa Rosa, California.

The new courthouse will provide a modern, secure facility with 15 courtrooms totaling 169,147 building gross square feet (BGSF). This high-rise project of six stories above ground and a basement level will replace the existing deficient courthouse and create operational efficiencies and ongoing savings through consolidation of current court services. It will provide centralized criminal, traffic and juvenile dependency proceedings for the entire county. The project scope includes surface parking for 450 cars plus 20 enclosed secure parking spaces.

The new facility will also include features and services previously unfeasible due to space restrictions, such as appropriately sized jury assembly and deliberation rooms, adequately sized in-custody holding, attorney interview/witness waiting rooms, a children’s waiting room and security entrance screening of all court users.

Construction began in June 2021, with completion anticipated in July 2023. The contract value is included in the Company’s second-quarter 2021 backlog.

