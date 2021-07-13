checkAd

Stagwell Marketing Group LLC Reports on Its Exceptional Performance and Highlights Business and Financial Updates Provided in MDC Partners Filing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 13:30  |  55   |   |   

Stagwell Media LP, which on July 8, 2021 entered into an amendment to the transaction agreement providing for the combination of its businesses (the “Proposed Transaction”) with MDC Partners, Inc. (“MDC”) (Nasdaq: MDCA), announced today that its subsidiary, Stagwell Marketing Group LLC (“Stagwell” or the “Company”), has generated strong performance through the second quarter and expects continued outperformance through the remainder of the year. Accordingly, Stagwell has provided updated financial guidance to MDC and the Special Committee of its Board of Directors reflecting improved performance for the Stagwell business through the end of 2021.

Stagwell Partner Jay Leveton offered the following commentary on the Company’s performance in 2021 and the outlook for the remainder of the year:

“Stagwell’s second quarter 2021 results significantly out-performed our forecasts and we were significantly ahead of second quarter 2020 results even though 2021 is an ‘off-cycle year’ in terms of our political businesses. This quarter’s significant out-performance and exit momentum are the drivers for the improved guidance that we have provided to MDC, which is included in the supplement to the proxy statement/prospectus filed today by MDC.

“There was out-performance in all parts of our business, which were aided by the following trends:

  • the secular shift to digital performance media buying and digital transformation, post pandemic;
  • the increased need for clients to better understand their target audiences through market research and data analytics;
  • companies prioritizing stakeholder communications (with investors, regulators, employees and ESG and DEI stakeholders) in earned and owned media channels; and
  • growth in Stagwell-developed digital products, including the Harris SAAS brand tracking platform and online executive privacy offering.

“We have also seen significant improvement in our entertainment businesses with the return of theatrical entertainment along with continued growth in streaming content development this year. We have also seen our travel vertical begin to grow again as air travel has increased in the United States and we expect as other regions re-open, this will continue into next year.

Seite 1 von 6
MDC Partners Subord.Vtg (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stagwell Marketing Group LLC Reports on Its Exceptional Performance and Highlights Business and Financial Updates Provided in MDC Partners Filing Stagwell Media LP, which on July 8, 2021 entered into an amendment to the transaction agreement providing for the combination of its businesses (the “Proposed Transaction”) with MDC Partners, Inc. (“MDC”) (Nasdaq: MDCA), announced today that its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Quidel Receives CE Mark for Savanna Multiplex Molecular Analyzer and Respiratory Viral Panel
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21Indaba Capital Issues New Presentation Detailing Opposition to Barely Revised Terms of MDC-Stagwell Combination
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Indaba Capital Expresses Disappointment Over Mark Penn’s Apparent Unwillingness to Engage in Good Faith with MDC Shareholders Regarding Stagwell Merger
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21Indaba Capital Issues Statement Regarding Stagwell’s Inadequate Revised Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21Stagwell Media LP Makes Firm, Improved Offer for Combining its Growing Digital Businesses With MDC Partners (MDCA), After Feedback From Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten