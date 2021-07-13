checkAd

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB appoints Marie-Louise Alamaa as new CFO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 17:00  |  27   |   |   

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) today announced that Marie-Louise Alamaa has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective from August 16, 2021. She will be part of the Management team and report to the CEO.

Marie-Louise has extensive experience in finance. Her previous positions include Interim CFO at the listed pharmaceutical drug development company Egetis Therapeutics AB, CFO at Index Invest International AB, various senior finance positions at Crucell Sweden AB (previously SBL Vaccin AB) and Senior Consultant at the listed gaming company Stillfront Group AB.

She holds an MBA from the universities of Uppsala and Stockholm, Sweden, with a particular focus on accounting and auditing.

Marie-Louise will take over from Michael Owens, who is the interim CFO until she takes office.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Marie-Louise to IBT. She has a strong track record and a solid financial competence. Her comprehensive experience from all areas within the CFO function will add great value to IBT”, says Staffan Strömberg, CEO of IBT.

"I am of course very happy with the appointment. I strongly believe in IBT's drug candidates and I really look forward to working together with Staffan and his team”, says Marie-Louise.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in Phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414, for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis (“NEC”) and improvement of feeding tolerance in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (“IBT”) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s class B-shares shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

For additional information please contact
Staffan Strömberg, CEO
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Bryggargatan 10
111 21 Stockholm
Phone: +46 70 477 04 73
info@ibtherapeutics.com
www.ibtherapeutics.com

PublicationThe information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17:00 CET on July 13, 2021. 

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB appoints Marie-Louise Alamaa as new CFO Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) today announced that Marie-Louise Alamaa has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective from August 16, 2021. She will be part of the Management team and report to the CEO. Marie-Louise has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Vista Gold Corp. Announces Closing of $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board