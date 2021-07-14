Consumers who have experienced issues or are concerned with the safety of their Fisher-Price sleep products are urged to contact Hagens Berman by emailing fisherprice@hbsslaw.com or by visiting hbsslaw.com/fisherprice .

Attorneys at Hagens Berman, a national consumer rights and personal injury law firm, have opened an investigation into infant deaths and injuries involving Fisher-Price’s 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soother and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Glider.

Approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Amazon, Walmart and Target from January 2014 through December 2020.

Which Fisher Price Products Have Been Recalled?

Hagens Berman believes that the 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soother and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Glider were defectively designed, and that Fisher-Price was negligent in testing and warning parents about the inherent risks of using the products for sleeping.

Fisher-Price has issued recalls for both of the baby sleep products, designed to mimic the motion of a baby being rocked in someone's arms. The recalls came after four infant deaths occurred, including a 4-month-old from Missouri, a 2-month-old from Nevada, a 2-month-old from Michigan and an 11-week-old from Colorado.

Fisher-Price has sold many of the 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soother and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Glider products – some tens of thousands of units total over years – as is, leaving many infants at risk.

“Fisher-Price marketed its products as being a safe choice for families, parents and caretakers, yet at least these two models are now proven to be unsafe and potentially fatal,” said Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman. “We believe those who have been affected deserve help and retribution for Fisher-Price having put profit over protection.”

Hagens Berman has a track record of protecting the safety of children and has active claims pending against Evenflo for unsafe toddler car seats, and Fisher-Price/Mattel Inc. for the recalled Rock-n-Play sleeper.

