checkAd

Snowflake Announces Support of Unified ID 2.0

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 15:01  |  23   |   |   

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced support for Unified ID 2.0 to help organizations easily enrich audience data, without sharing consumers’ personally identifiable information (PII). With Unified ID 2.0 support, Snowflake customers will be able to optimize their data-first advertising strategies by directly activating audiences on any platform that has adopted Unified ID 2.0, using Snowflake’s secure data sharing technology.

Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is an open source, industry-governed identity solution that preserves the value of relevant advertising audience data for the brands, agencies, publishers, data partners, and data platforms that benefit from data sharing, while giving consumers more control over the use of their data. As Unified ID 2.0 leverages the secure data sharing technology in the Snowflake Data Marketplace, it will provide an alternative to third-party cookies and a potential replacement for traditional APIs and email integration solutions. The availability of UID 2.0 on the Snowflake Data Marketplace will empower Snowflake advertising and publishing partners to leverage the power of the Data Cloud to safely manage their first party data by matching identifiers for a single-view of their consumer.

“Unified ID 2.0 was created to provide the advertising industry in the open internet with the ability to collaborate on email-based audience data, while also providing more consumer control,” said Bill Michels, General Manager of Product at The Trade Desk. “With Unified ID 2.0 and Snowflake’s Data Cloud, our customers will be able to more efficiently bring data together from across platforms and engage in more effective audience targeting and measurement, re-defining how the industry leverages data insights.”

Platforms which accept Unified ID 2.0 include: The Washington Post, FuboTV, Tubi TV, Magnite, Oracle, Nielsen, LiveRamp and more.

With the Snowflake Data Marketplace and Unified ID 2.0:

  • Brands will be able to join purchase data and ad exposure data tied to Unified ID 2.0s, helping them more effectively optimize audience targeting on the open internet in near-real time, while keeping consumer privacy in mind.
  • Publishers will be able to activate their first party data with Unified ID 2.0s and pass them to SSPs and DSPs for execution without sharing any first-party PII.
  • Data partners will be able to augment data assets of brands and publishers in a privacy-conscious way, since PII data never needs to move from Snowflake’s single, integrated platform.

“By adding the UID 2.0 solution to the Snowflake Data Marketplace, all Snowflake customers will be able to seamlessly leverage the integration and join their first- and third-party data in a privacy-conscious manner, activated directly from the Snowflake platform,” said Bill Stratton, Snowflake Global Head of Media and Advertising Industry. “We look forward to expanding our capabilities even more to continue solving the key challenges for the advertising industry.”

Learn More:

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 187 of the 2020 Fortune 500 as of April 30, 2021, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

Snowflake Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Snowflake IPO - wird es einen guten Weg nehmen ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Snowflake Announces Support of Unified ID 2.0 Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced support for Unified ID 2.0 to help organizations easily enrich audience data, without sharing consumers’ personally identifiable information (PII). With Unified ID 2.0 support, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Full Truck Alliance ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:08 Uhr1 Wachstumsaktie, die schon bald die Welt beherrschen könnte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12.07.21LYNX: Snowflake: Startet jetzt die große Rallye?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
22.06.21Snowflake Wraps Up Biggest Virtual Global User Conference, Spotlights New Innovations for Data Scientists
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.06.21Snowflake prognostiziert 10 Mrd. US-Dollar Umsatz
NTG24 | Kommentare