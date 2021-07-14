Snowflake Announces Support of Unified ID 2.0

Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is an open source, industry-governed identity solution that preserves the value of relevant advertising audience data for the brands, agencies, publishers, data partners, and data platforms that benefit from data sharing, while giving consumers more control over the use of their data. As Unified ID 2.0 leverages the secure data sharing technology in the Snowflake Data Marketplace , it will provide an alternative to third-party cookies and a potential replacement for traditional APIs and email integration solutions. The availability of UID 2.0 on the Snowflake Data Marketplace will empower Snowflake advertising and publishing partners to leverage the power of the Data Cloud to safely manage their first party data by matching identifiers for a single-view of their consumer.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced support for Unified ID 2.0 to help organizations easily enrich audience data, without sharing consumers’ personally identifiable information (PII). With Unified ID 2.0 support, Snowflake customers will be able to optimize their data-first advertising strategies by directly activating audiences on any platform that has adopted Unified ID 2.0, using Snowflake’s secure data sharing technology.

“Unified ID 2.0 was created to provide the advertising industry in the open internet with the ability to collaborate on email-based audience data, while also providing more consumer control,” said Bill Michels, General Manager of Product at The Trade Desk. “With Unified ID 2.0 and Snowflake’s Data Cloud, our customers will be able to more efficiently bring data together from across platforms and engage in more effective audience targeting and measurement, re-defining how the industry leverages data insights.”

Platforms which accept Unified ID 2.0 include: The Washington Post, FuboTV, Tubi TV, Magnite, Oracle, Nielsen, LiveRamp and more.

With the Snowflake Data Marketplace and Unified ID 2.0:

Brands will be able to join purchase data and ad exposure data tied to Unified ID 2.0s, helping them more effectively optimize audience targeting on the open internet in near-real time, while keeping consumer privacy in mind.

Publishers will be able to activate their first party data with Unified ID 2.0s and pass them to SSPs and DSPs for execution without sharing any first-party PII.

Data partners will be able to augment data assets of brands and publishers in a privacy-conscious way, since PII data never needs to move from Snowflake’s single, integrated platform.

“By adding the UID 2.0 solution to the Snowflake Data Marketplace, all Snowflake customers will be able to seamlessly leverage the integration and join their first- and third-party data in a privacy-conscious manner, activated directly from the Snowflake platform,” said Bill Stratton, Snowflake Global Head of Media and Advertising Industry. “We look forward to expanding our capabilities even more to continue solving the key challenges for the advertising industry.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005373/en/