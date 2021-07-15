checkAd

Contract Win AKKA Engaged by Nouvelle Aquitaine Mobilités to Develop Integrated Mobility Service

15.07.2021, 17:45  |  28   |   |   

AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537), a European leader in engineering consultancy and R&D services, is proud to announce that it has been selected by Nouvelle Aquitaine Mobilités to support it in the development and deployment of an integrated MaaS (Mobility As A Service) service, to facilitate travel within the Nouvelle Aquitaine Region (France).

Nouvelle-Aquitaine Mobilités, a joint association whose mission is to coordinate, facilitate and shape sustainable mobility on its 40 transport networks and 84,061 km² of territory, has embarked on an ambitious project aimed at simplifying access to the mobility, offering uniform pricing and proposing new services through the development of integrated MaaS-type mobility.

To meet this objective, AKKA is enlisting the skills of its teams at the Data Expertise Centre in Niort, in partnership with OKINA, a mobility expert, to integrate all data sources (transport timetables, stops, car parks, parking areas, car pooling, bicycles, etc.).

AKKA will use its integrated Big Data platform to manage and administer all the data, which will also enable the development of new services, such as: the integration of theoretical transport data (timetables), real-time data (delays, availability of parking spaces, etc.), operating data (linked to the quality of service) and ticketing data, in order to set up a regional mobility monitoring system.

The launch and consolidation of the project is scheduled for this summer and will last until the end of 2022. The maintenance phase will continue for additional four years.

Denis Grandjean, Data Intelligence Director BU France, comments: "We are very pleased to have been selected by Nouvelle Aquitaine Mobilités to develop a real mobility Data Hub with data gathered from such a vast territory as the Nouvelle Aquitaine region. AKKA and OKINA are offering the Nouvelle Aquitaine Mobilités our business and data expertise and common approach based on Open Source technologies, in order to offer sustainable mobility solutions, to ensure cohesion between territories and people and to envision tomorrow's travel”.

NOTE FOR EDITORS:

What is the AKKA Big Data platform?

AKKA's Big Data Platform is an integrated platform, available immediately. It manages the entire data processing chain and allows to massively collect heterogeneous data. It provides great flexibility in data visualisation and exploration, in restitution, in addition to natively integrating machine learning tools. It can therefore be used to present first concrete results very quickly. Entirely based on open-source components, the AKKA big data platform includes several functions such as:

- high-volume data collection and storage (including archiving);

- data analysis;

- data transformation (ETL function);

- development of predictive models;

- development of real-time and batch applications;

- data exposure via web services and databases;

- data visualisation using interactive dashboards;

- deployment of applications within the platform itself or to other types of environments.

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 21,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – segment B – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

Wertpapier


