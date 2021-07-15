First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is now Available for Sale in Mexican Pension Plans.

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a global exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider and asset manager, announced that the Mexican pension funds investment regulator, La Comisión Nacional del Sistema de Ahorro para el Retiro (CONSAR), has approved an additional First Trust ETF for sale to Mexican funded pensions, known as AFORES. In accordance with Mexico’s pension plan investment guidelines, CONSAR must approve an ETF before it can be purchased in a pension fund.

“As an industry leader in thematic solutions, we are thrilled to see more pensions in Mexico and across the region integrating thematic allocations into their global portfolios. We are pleased CIBR, which is the world’s largest cybersecurity ETF, has been requested by the AFORES as they continue to embrace the thematic opportunities shaping our world,” said April Reppy Suydam, Head of Latin America Distribution, First Trust.

As many institutional investors seek to invest in pensions within Mexico, First Trust is pleased to expand its offerings of ETFs available for use.

For more information about First Trust, please contact Ryan Issakainen at (630) 765-8689 or RIssakainen@FTAdvisors.com.

About First Trust

First Trust, a federally registered investment advisor, and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. First Trust is the investment advisor to exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds, separate managed accounts and provides supervisory services to FTP sponsored unit investment trusts. First Trust’s assets under management were approximately $205.61 billion as of June 30, 2021. This includes the supervisory services First Trust provides to FTP sponsored unit investment trusts, which are unmanaged. FTP is a sponsor of unit investment trusts and distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. First Trust is based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.ftportfolios.com.

