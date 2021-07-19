Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.2 Million Contract to Provide Additional Satellite Systems to Support the Brazilian Military

July 19, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, its Government Solutions segment was awarded a $3.2 million follow-on contract from the Brazilian military to supply additional satellite equipment and services for its Air Traffic Control network.

“We are pleased that this customer continues to deploy our advanced satellite communication solutions to support their critical infrastructure,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Brazilian military on this and future opportunities.”