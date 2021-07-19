checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.2 Million Contract to Provide Additional Satellite Systems to Support the Brazilian Military

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

July 19, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, its Government Solutions segment was awarded a $3.2 million follow-on contract from the Brazilian military to supply additional satellite equipment and services for its Air Traffic Control network.

“We are pleased that this customer continues to deploy our advanced satellite communication solutions to support their critical infrastructure,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Brazilian military on this and future opportunities.”

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

